‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Theories: Netflix Hinting Possible Episode Titles, Storylines On Twitter

Netflix has been sharing photos that seemed to have a connection with 'Black Mirror' Season 5.

After a couple of months of waiting, Netflix finally announced the coming of Black Mirror Season 5 on Monday, March 5. The anthology series’ official Twitter page revealed a short clip showing some of its best episodes, with the network also hinting possible storylines and episode titles.

“The future will be brighter than ever,” the 17-second video’s caption reads. The clip started with just two screens, showing Season 1 Episode 2 “Fifteen Million Merits” and the critically-acclaimed Season 3 Episode 4 “San Junipero.”

At about three seconds, the clip started to zoom out – showing Black Mirror’s 12 episodes from Season 1 to Season 4. Aside from the two aforementioned episodes, there were “The National Anthem” and “The Entire History of You” from Season 1.

Also, “White Bear” and “White Christmas” from Season 2, and “Nose Dive” and “Playtest” from Season 3 were seen. The Black Mirror Season 5’s renewal trailer also gave a glimpse of “Crocodile,” “Hang the DJ,” “USS Calister,” and “Black Museum” from Season 4.

After all these episodes were revealed, it went showing loading signs then the Black Mirror‘s title flashed. Netflix then showed a tagline, “Be Right Back,” which confirmed that the show will definitely return.

The future will be brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/slVeg3VPd7 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) March 5, 2018

However, knowing the style of the show’s creator, Charlie Brooker, details about Black Mirror Season 5 were not yet revealed. Either of the series’ number of episodes or storylines were also not given, but Netflix’s Twitter account seemed to be revealing little hints about it.

On Wednesday, March 7, the streaming giant has teased that it is now brainstorming new titles for Black Mirror Season 5. It also shared a photo of a library with a note, “The Bookstore that Enslaved Humanity.”

just brainstorming some @blackmirror titles while Alexa laughs maniacally in the distance pic.twitter.com/iThtaxk0LU — Netflix US (@netflix) March 7, 2018

In another post, Netflix shared a picture of a woman who seemed to be nervously stopping someone. The photograph also has a note saying that she tried to show someone a snap from her phone, but they started to swipe the pictures. “The Ultimate Horror,” it captioned the post.

the ultimate horror pic.twitter.com/puk0ODFmuu — Netflix US (@netflix) March 7, 2018

Lastly, Netflix shared the third photo of a man in front of a number of laptops. It said that the FBI in his webcam is going through a “rough spot.” It also has a cryptic caption saying, “Roses are red, violets are not.”

roses are red

violets are not pic.twitter.com/ZHbr6kMuqJ — Netflix US (@netflix) March 7, 2018

It is not yet confirmed if these photos have a connection to either of Black Mirror Season 5’s new episodes or storylines, thus fans have to take with a grain of salt. But, in the comments, they strongly believed that it will all end up being seen in the upcoming installment.

Netflix also has yet to announce the official release date of Black Mirror Season 5. But, as the previous season was revealed in December 2017, it is expected to be out at the same timeline.