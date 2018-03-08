Teri Hatcher Is Hopeful For A ‘Desperate Housewives’ Reunion

So many shows are doing reunions and now Teri Hatcher is speaking out and saying that she would love a Desperate Housewives reunion. Fans were sad when the show came to an end, and they love the idea of it returning once again. E! shared what Teri had to say about it all. Teri was a big part of this show and if she was opposed to it coming back, then it would probably be a dead end.

However, even though Teri Hatcher wants this revival to happen, she just isn’t sure that it will. Shows like Roseanne and Full House have come back, though. While on ITV’s Loose Women on Wednesday, Teri talked about Desperate Housewives. Teri actually admits that she loved the characters on that show and never wanted the show to come to an end. The fans have to agree with that one. This show was one that a lot of people were upset to hear was coming to an end before they were ready for the show to be over.

When it comes to the chances of it coming back, Teri Hatcher made it clear that she thinks that all of the women would agree to a reunion, but she isn’t sure about the creators of the show. It would be difficult to do it without them. She isn’t really in touch with everyone from the show, but she is excited about what is going on in their lives, including the fact that Eva Longoria is about to have a baby.

Eva shared in the past that creator Marc Cherry is the one who said that they wouldn’t bring it back. Maybe things will end up changing at some point, though. Everyone loves Desperate Housewives and hopes that the show returns. Crazier things have happened lately, so you never know.

Teri Hatcher declares she wants Desperate Housewives to return… and dispels any rumors that she and the rest of the cast fell out https://t.co/G3lngTkHuh — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 7, 2018

For now, it doesn’t sound like Teri Hatcher and the rest of the Desperate Housewives cast is coming back, but you never know what will happen. Knowing that Teri is all for the idea could just be a way to get the ball rolling. Now, someone just has to convince Marc Cherry to go for it.