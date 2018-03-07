‘Bold And The Beautiful’s’ Brooke And Stephanie Reunite For Special Photo That Fans Are Loving

Katherine Kelly Lang shares photo on social media of her reuniting with Susan Flannery.

Bold and the Beautiful fans miss seeing their favorite Forrester matriarch, Stephanie, on the show. Susan Flannery was one of the few members cast members on B&B when the show launched in 1988. Although she and Katherine Kelly Lang’s character of Brooke Logan feuded throughout their years on the soap, they became friends before Stephanie died from cancer. After 25 years on the show, Flannery decided to retire from the hit CBS soap in 2012.

Susan’s character did make a return to the Bold and the Beautiful last month when Stephanie’s voice was heard talking to Brooke at her wedding reception after marrying Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

On March 4, Katherine Kelly Lang shared a photo on social media of her reunion with Susan Flannery. The two casually dressed women looked happy to see each other. It’s unknown exactly when the image was snapped, but it appeared to be recently.

“I don’t get to see Susan as often as I like to but when I do it is heaven. I miss her so much on and off B&B,” Lang captioned the Instagram photo. She is such an amazing strong person and I love her like crazy! #susanflannery #friendsforever ❤”

According to the photo’s location, Katherine and Susan posed for the photo in Santa Barbara.

Bold and the Beautiful fans raved at how great Susan looks and commented that retirement suits her well. The image was nostalgic for others as well who wish the 78-year-old would return to the show for more cameos.

Would Flannery return as a ghost-like character on the Bold and the Beautiful in the future? Soap Central reports that when she left the show it was one of the things she told producers she wouldn’t be willing to do. The veteran soap star has “no regrets.” One of the reasons she left had to do with traveling. The actress knew when it was time to leave the show.

“No, and I told them that when I left… I’m very happy with my decision. No regrets. You know, part of my choosing to leave had to do with the travel. I was coming down from L.A. from Santa Barbara and living in a hotel three nights a week. What made the final year workable was that sweet Rebecca Budig [Hayden Barnes, General Hospital; ex-Greenlee Smyth, All My Children], who is a really close friend, insisted that I stay at her house up in the Hollywood Hills. Plus, everything changed in life. There comes a point where you just know it’s time to get off the stage.”

Soap Central reports that although Flannery retired from the Bold and the Beautiful, she’s still working on TV projects. She directed the February 21 episode of The Fosters on Freeform and has experience directing Guiding Light and Crystal Chappell’s internet show, Venice. She’s also directed on B&B.

If viewers can’t see Stephanie on the Bold and the Beautiful, maybe Katherine Kelly Lang will share more photos on social media of her visits with Susan Flannery!