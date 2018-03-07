A ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Has Been Accused Of Domestic Violence

Luis Mendez and Molly Hopkins have been one of the most dramatic couples on '90 Day Fiance,' and now, with this latest accusation, the drama continues.

There’s certainly no shortage of drama for the stars of the hit TLC show 90 Day Fiance. One of the most dramatic couples on the show this past season was Luis Mendez and Molly Hopkins, whose May-December romance ended in divorce.

Now, however, the now-former couple is back in the news thanks to more drama, as Luis has just accused Molly of domestic violence.

According to In Touch Weekly, the divorce between the two former 90 Day Fiance stars is getting messy. As has been previously reported, Molly recently filed for divorce from Luis after only six months of marriage. Now that their divorce is all but imminent, Luis is spilling all the proverbial tea.

Luis, who took to his Instagram not long ago to confirm that he and Molly had split, went back to Instagram to say that he suffered physical abuse at Molly’s hands throughout their marriage as well.

A post shared by Luis Mendez (@luisemmanuel91) on Feb 20, 2018 at 1:54pm PST

He initially went on Instagram to post a photo of the divorce documents (the documents were subsequently deleted), and in the divorce documents, Molly stipulated that Luis had to return the cell phone that she got him.

This set Luis off on a tear, and he subsequently accused Molly of physically abusing him and told his followers to check his Facebook page for additional updates on this explosive story.

“When someone is so miserable in the heart, they ask you for a cell phone back. And that is not considering that she never share the profits of the reality show. How materialistic and low class can someone be? If you want to see all about domestic violence soon follow this page it’s gonna post there.”

This isn’t the first time that Luis has taken 90 Day Fiance, and its cast and crew, to the task. The last time he was on Instagram, he complained that he didn’t get paid for his participation in the show, even though Molly and other show participants did get paid for their time.

Of course, fans of the show will also remember that there was some drama on the show when it was discovered that Molly and Luis were already married, instead of just preparing to get married.

It doesn’t look like there will be any shortage of drama on 90 Day Fiance anytime soon!