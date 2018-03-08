Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo Take Center Again In Duggar Family Photo While Shooting ‘Counting On’

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo continues to get placed in the center for every family photo.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been getting a lot of attention recently. With their first baby on the way, the Duggar couple has been showing how they are embracing the family even though they live all the way in Laredo, Texas. To prepare for the premiere of Season 7 of Counting On, they flew back home to Arkansas to do some photo shoots with the rest of the Duggars.

The 24-year-old Duggar and her 30-year-old husband are the only Duggars who live outside of Arkansas. Right after they got married in November of 2016, they moved to Texas so that Jeremy could continue his work as the pastor of Grace Community Church. Since then, they had Jill, Jessa, and John-David visit them, but for the most part, they conduct lives independently from the rest of the Duggars.

So when the couple returns home, they seem to get royalty treatment. In the last few family photos, they have always taken center stage. When they came home for Thanksgiving, they were placed on top of the stairs, right in the center. For the family photo released for Christmas, they drew attention with their classy navy blue suit, right in the middle.

Their trip back to shoot promotional pictures for Counting On called for a snap behind the scenes. Even in this casual picture, Jinger and Jeremy took the spotlight by sitting right in the middle of all the cast members.

The fact that Jeremy was carrying Spurgeon, the oldest baby boy of Jessa and Ben Seewald, made the fans even more excited for the arrival of his own child.

“It’s so cute to see Spurgeon in Jeremy’s arms,” one fan commented. “He is [definitely] ready to be a dad soon.”

Right next to the newlyweds from Texas were Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson, who just got engaged after a few months of courting.

Despite the fact that most of the family members were present in this picture, Counting On fans still missed other Duggars who are no longer allowed to be on the show.

“I miss seeing the whole gang,” one fan wrote. “I’m so glad you guys are on the air! God bless your entire family!”

“I miss Jill and Derick but so glad you’re back on,” another commented.

“Josh and Anna should be in this shot,” another chimed in.

As for Jeremy, he sure has been getting into the childcare mood. In his recent Instagram update, he showed how he could get some work done even with a baby in his arms.

Jinger Duggar’s baby due date is expected to be sometime in July.