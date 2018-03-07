‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Friday March 9: Brady & Eve Marry, Gabi Arrested, Stefan’s Shock, JJ Confused

Brady and Eve may throw caution to the wind and get married. Meanwhile, Gabi is arrested for a crime that Abigail committed.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, March 9 reveal that a wedding may be in store for Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Eve (Kassie DePaiva), according to SheKnows Soaps. Of course, DOOL fans know that marrying Eve is part of an elaborate scheme to take her down. Victor (John Aniston) and Brady believe that by getting Eve to marry Brady without a prenuptial contract in place, he will be able to claim all of her assets upon their quickie divorce.

Of course, some fans at Soap Hub are not convinced that Brady’s feelings are entirely fake. It seems there may be a genuine connection between the two, besides the fact that Eve is a mature woman who could be playing Brady in her own right. However, if the two elope in Vegas, Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that it would make an interesting love triangle plot later this year when Theresa (Jen Lilley) returns. Lilley will be back in Salem in the spring, according to CBS Soaps In Depth. Theresa is the love of Brady’s life, and it would be interesting to see how Theresa copes with her sister being Brady’s wife and stepmother to her son, Tate.

Armed with all the evidence that she needs, Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, March 9 promise that Lani (Sal Stowers) will arrest Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) for Andre’s (Thaao Penghlis) murder. Since Eli (Lamon Archey) recently came clean to Gabi about cheating on her with Lani, the arrest will prove to be an interesting situation, as Gabi obviously has some unresolved feelings toward the woman who slept with her boyfriend. However, the security footage clearly shows “Gabi” going to see Andre, and Lani believes that she has a solid case.

When JJ (Casey Moss) found out that he was going to be a father, he was telling everyone in town the exciting news. However, according to We Love Soaps, the former cop will be confused when Eli (Lamon Archey) shows an unusually high interest in the baby. Lani had a pregnancy scare earlier this week, and both she and JJ were worried that something was wrong with the baby. However, JJ may start to question why a third party, who is seemingly uninvolved, would care so much about a baby that is not his.

Other Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, March 9 promise that just when Stefan thinks he has a handle on Abigail’s (Marci Miller) evolving personality, she completely blows his mind again. Michael Fairman Soaps states that it was Stefan who came face-to-face with “Gabi”, and it seems as if it will be Stefan who will also meet Abigail’s second alter-ego.