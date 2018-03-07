Jana Duggar Faces Marriage Questions As Josiah Duggar & Lauren Swanson Get Engaged After Short Dating Period

'Counting On' fans start another debate about Jana Duggar and her relationship status as Josiah and Lauren announce engagement.

Josiah Duggar and his girlfriend, Lauren Swanson, got engaged this week. With Season 7 of Counting On airing on TLC, it was the perfect time for another Duggar engagement, despite the fact that they only have been dating for a few months. However, this progression in Josiah’s life has made the Duggar family fans wonder again about Jana Duggar, the oldest unmarried Duggar, and when she will find happiness in marriage.

The 28-year-old Duggar has never publicly courted in her life, but her younger brother, who just got engaged, already has two courtships under his belt. A few years ago, the 21-year-old Duggar was in a four-month courtship with Marjorie Jackson until she decided to call it off.

“Marjorie and I had a good time together,” Josiah said to People Magazine. “We were just trying to follow God’s lead on everything. She didn’t feel that it was the right timing then, so we called it quits for a bit.”

If anything, his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, are over the moon about this development in their son’s relationship.

“We have prayed for many years that the Lord would bring the right spouses to each of our children,” they wrote on their blog. “We have known Lauren and her family for a very long time […] We are very thankful for her. We pray that their lives together will be full of joy and happiness and that God will use their lives for His service. We are looking forward to another Duggar wedding soon!”

This statement about praying about the spouses of their children launched a debate amongst Counting On fans about the status of Jana Duggar.

“What is it with all the young ones getting married so soon,” a fan commented. “There’s still Jana [and] John David. [They] are still single.”

“I think Jana is very picky,” a fan responded. “She would be great to a good looking Christian farmer even if he is in a different area.”

“Probably because Jana And David are not ready yet or haven’t found the right person,” another chimed in. “Or they are the two smart ones. I see nothing wrong anyways when a couple gets together young and has children.”

Over the years, Jana has appeared less and less on the Duggar family’s Facebook page. With all her younger siblings — Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna, Joseph and now, Josiah — getting engaged, married, and eventually having babies, the family chose to focus on sharing this news.

Check out Jana fixing the gate of her family home.

In a TLC clip about “Next Duggar to Court,” the producer asks the cast members which of the Duggar brothers will start a courtship next. Jeremy instantly replied it would be John-David, the twin of Jana Duggar, but the 28-year-old gave a lackluster response of “Well… uh… I don’t know.”

To that question, Jana crinkled her face and said, “I don’t know… Si?”

Counting On fans have generally been very supportive of the 28-year-old Duggar, who had to stand on the sidelines as she watched her siblings find happiness in marriage.

“Jana hasn’t found Mr. Right yet. She is the smart one,” a fan wrote. “She doesn’t need or want her family trying to introduce her to who they feel is her soulmate. She wants to find him her own way. My goodness people, she’s younger than most people getting married these days. Just because the other Duggars married young doesn’t mean they all have to. She isn’t going to just settle for a man.”

The new season of Counting On is currently airing on TLC.