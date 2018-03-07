‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Steve-Kayla Moment, New Evidence Leads To Confrontation, Eli’s Demand

'DOOL' spoilers for the week of March 12 tease a 'Stayla' moment. Stefan DiMera is confronted about Andre's phone. Also, Eli gets firm with Julie when it comes to his love life.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 12 tease romance, suspense, and revelations. Expect Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) to share a touching moment. Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) confront Stefan (Tyler Christopher) about Andre’s (Thaao Penghlis) phone. Also, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) gets firm with his well-meaning but headstrong and stubborn grandmother.

Steve & Kayla

Steve’s medical crisis wasn’t caused by an autoimmune disease like everyone believed. His symptoms were a result of John Black (Drake Hogestyn) poisoning him. John’s hand was forced, and he has been overcome with guilt ever since.

DOOL spoilers indicate that after nearly dying, there is still worry and fear regarding Steve’s health. “Stayla” is dealing with this situation and the uncertain future. However, Steve and Kayla will take the time to enjoy a touching moment.

Stefan DiMera Confronted

Days of Our Lives spoilers also suggest that Stefan DiMera might find himself in the hot seat. Aware of the truth, he is protecting Abigail’s (Marci Miller) murderous deed. However, Stefan is also protecting Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) and himself. In true soap opera fashion, secrets in Salem don’t stay hidden for long.

Lani and Chad will confront Stefan about Andre’s phone. Chad wants his brother to pay, whether he is guilty or not. However, Lani is a detective and wants to get to the truth. It will be interesting to see how Stefan wiggles his way out of this situation.

DOOL spoilers tease that Chad is determined to prove Stefan is guilty. However, he could end up hurting someone he cares about. Abigail is in the middle of all of this. This makes the storyline emotional and complex. Chad is worried about his wife. He will end up confiding in Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) about his concerns. Meanwhile, “Gabby” has to pretend to be Abby in front of Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) and Kayla.

Eli Grant’s Demand

Days of Our Lives spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal Eli will endure more drama. Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) means well and loves her grandson. However, she is stubborn, opinionated, determined, and too involved in Eli’s love life. Eli has tried to be gentle with Julie in the past. However, that hasn’t worked, and he will reach his breaking point. Expect him to get firm with Julie when it comes to his romantic decisions.

Keep watching Days of Our Lives on NBC to find out what happens next.