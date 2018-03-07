WWE Rumors: Injured Superstar Medically Cleared To Make In-Ring Return, Per ‘Pro Wrestling Sheet’

Now only thing that prevents him from making an in-ring return is the clearance by WWE doctors.

WrestleMania 34 is barely a month away and that means it is time for WWE to bring back injured as well as retired superstars to delight the fans. Every year the officials leave no stone unturned to ensure that the biggest event of the year is a huge success. The WWE Universe is also eager to see the returning superstars make their in-ring returns. Like every year, this WrestleMania would be no different.

Ryan Satin of the Pro Wrestling Sheet revealed that Jeff Hardy had received clearance from his surgeon to make his in-ring return. Hardy will have to wait for the WWE doctors to clear him for an official return to take place. He was last seen in a six-pack challenge for Intercontinental Championship on Raw in September when he suffered an injury during the match.

Jeff Hardy had suffered a torn rotator cuff & labrum and underwent surgery for the same On October 3. Hardy had even posted a selfie after the successful completion of the surgery. He was expected to take about six months to recover which are about to be completed. Hardy was also spotted at in Birmingham, Alabama where he was believed to have been evaluated by WWE doctors.

Matt Hardy has awakened his ‘Woken’ persona and is currently in a feud with Bray Wyatt. Even though Matt would not be wrestling at WrestleMania, he will be seen on the match card. On the last episode of RAW, Matt Hardy had invited Bray Wyatt for “The Ultimate Deletion” match at Hardy Compound in Cameron, North Carolina.

With “The Ultimate Deletion” and WrestleMania 34 just around the corner, timing is perfect for Jeff to make a huge in-ring return. Even if the officials do not wish to risk Jeff in a more demanding match, the match at Hardy Compound will be the perfect opportunity to involve Jeff. Since the match would be pre-taped, officials could strictly monitor Jeff’s use to protect his recovering shoulder.

The Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt feud has not been appreciated and received a lot of criticism from the WWE Universe. Addition of Brother Nero could help WWE add some more interesting angles and make the rivalry a success. In either case, the return of Jeff Hardy before WrestleMania 34 seems imminent.