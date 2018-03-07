Kylie Jenner Has Dark Mark Under Her Eye While Attempting To Hide Face In Miami

Kylie Jenner was spotted with noticeable mark under her eye while leaving a Miami hotel.

Kylie Jenner was photographed with a mark or bruise under her eye as she left a Miami hotel over the weekend. The 20-year-old was spotted with the dark spot under her left eye as she was attempting to hide her face with a jacket.

The Daily Mail posted photos of Kylie’s mark under her eye. One of the images can clearly be seen here from a post the website added to its Facebook page. The 20-year-old cosmetics mogul was with her boyfriend and the father of her baby, Travis Scott.

It’s unknown where the mark or bruise originated from under Kylie Jenner’s eye. What’s more, why didn’t she cover it up with some concealer?

Some of the comments are speculating what the mark could mean, and a few of them aren’t good. The fact she was trying to cover the bottom half of her face made some wonder if she had some kind of surgery done that hadn’t healed up.

There was naturally a few questioning whether the spot under Jenner’s eye was a sign that someone had struck her.

According to the report, Jenner is in Miami while Scott performs at two shows. They were seen on a boat Monday where Kylie grabbed a Heineken beer. Kylie wasn’t seen drinking the alcohol, but she made news from the sighting since the legal drinking age in the U.S. is 21.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their baby daughter, Stormi, on February 1. It didn’t appear that the infant traveled with her parents to Miami. Kylie has been posting images of her newborn on social media the last few days, however.

People reports that Travis gave Kylie a $1.4 million Ferrari as a “push present.” It cited Car and Driver magazine as stating that the particular model of Ferrari Scott purchased is no longer in production.

A source told the magazine that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are a “good team” when it comes to taking care of Stormi. Travis is able to do his own thing during the day, but help Kylie at night. He’s also cut down on work to spend more time being a dad. On top of being new parents, they’re still in a new relationship and doing great the way things are. Kylie isn’t making any “huge plans” for the future at this point.