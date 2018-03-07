Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Scott Disick Love Triangle Just Took Another New Twist On Instagram

Instagram fans got dizzy this week as supposed lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima unfollowed each other, while Kourtney's baby daddy Scott Disick was observed not following his own girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, seems to be specializing in love triangles ever since she and her baby daddy, Scott Disick, split (remember Justin Bieber?). Thus far, Kourtney’s longest-lived romance in her post-Scott life has been her so-called boy toy, 24-year-old Younes Bendjima. But as Keeping Up With The Kardashians viewers know, Disick is still an active participant in the famous family’s lives. Now, as their followers watched on Instagram, Kourtney and Bendjima just took a series of dizzying turns in their relationship. And just in case that wasn’t enough, rumors simultaneously swirled about Disick’s own most recent post-Kourtney romance, Sofia Richie, as revealed on Instagram.

Rumors soared that something had gone dramatically wrong for Kardashian’s love life when she unfollowed Younes and he unfollowed Kourtney. Kardashian then got the buzz about a broken love life even more frantic by deactivating her Instagram account. And the drama didn’t stop there. Just as the speculation reached its peak, Kourtney headed back to Instagram and reactivated her account, pointed out People.

When Kourtney made her move to close down her Instagram platform, there were signs that her 24-year-old boyfriend was in on the plan. He simultaneously made his Instagram account private. With Kardashian and Bendjima taking those drastic steps at the same time mere days after unfollowing each other, fans were eager to discover the scoop. But despite pleas from their followers, neither Kardashian nor Younes appeared willing to spill the tea.

oop kourtney and younes unfollowed each other on instagram what’s the tea sis — jacqueline (@AsToldByJackie) March 3, 2018

Just in case that wasn’t enough drama, Bendjima shared a quote about choosing to disconnect from social media on his Instagram story.

Keeping Up With Kourtney Kardashian

“Feels good to stop looking at your phone and start looking at the world. Try. Even for a day,” wrote Kourtney’s on-and-off boyfriend.

Kardashian and Younes didn’t stop the drama there. They started following each other again and made their Instagram accounts public once more.

But despite the hiccups in their Instagram relationship, an insider reassured People magazine that as far as Kourtney’s and her boy toy’s romantic relationship is concerned, it’s all “fine.”

Scott Disick Makes It Complicated

Viewers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians know that Kourtney’s baby daddy Scott Disick continues to have a role in the famous family’s lives, and he also has openly struggled with trying to figure out his relationship with Kardashian. Adding to the love triangle twists, Disick reportedly is still dating Sofia Richie.

However, College Candy reported on what fans have observed about Scott’s relationship with Sofia as revealed on Instagram.

“Fans noticed that Scott Disick, Kourtney’s baby daddy and complicated ex-boyfriend, doesn’t follow [his girlfriend] Sofia Richie on Instagram.”

Although Kardashian and Younes met in October 2016 in Paris, they waited until last May to go public with their romance during a visit to Cannes. Viewers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians finally got their official introduction to their relationship. And while Kourtney and Younes have been visiting exotic locations such as Egypt, KUWTK has also traveled with Scott Disick to observe his role in the love triangle.

Happy Valentines babe ???? A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Feb 14, 2018 at 3:20pm PST

Scott has been shown struggling to figure out his place in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family. While Disick continues to spend time with the Kardashian clan in his role as Kourtney’s baby daddy, Bendjima has been spending more time with the family as well. He even received a coveted invitation to Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner’s Christmas party.

Kourtney Kardashian Introduces Boy Toy To Her Kids

As for whether Kourtney and Younes unfollowing each other even temporarily means that Disick has a chance to renew his romance with Kardashian, College Candy pointed out that Kourtney has repeatedly insisted that she is never, ever getting back together with Scott on a romantic basis.

Kourtney Kardashian’s family has met and approved of her new boyfriend. Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP Images

In contrast, an insider told People that Kardashian is “definitely serious” about Bendjima. And despite doubts from observers, their romance is solid. Of course, comparisons to Scott are inevitable, and they’re favoring Younes.

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy. He’s the opposite of Scott [Disick].”

Moreover, the source revealed that Younes has even been introduced to Scott’s children. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan approves of Kardashian’s newest boyfriend, added the insider.

“Kourtney’s family really likes him,” said the source. “He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”