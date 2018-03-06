Melania Trump’s Baby Blue $3,150 Max Mara Manuela Icon Camel Wool Coat Knocked Down To $2,205 And Selling Out

After Melania Trump wore a $3,150 baby blue Max Mara Manuela Icon camel wool coat, only a size 12 was left available for sale at $2,205.

It’s not the first time that First Lady Melania Trump has turned to Max Mara as a fashion choice among the list of her favorite designers. The first lady previously took a trip to Camp David, dressed in a dark olive green Max Mara ruffled leather sheath dress, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Now, Melania’s blue Manuela Icon Coat by Max Mara is gaining so much attention that it is nearly sold out on the designer’s website. According to the fashion website, the Max Mara coat has been placed on sale, with an original price of $3,150.00 currently knocked down to $2,205.00, as of this writing. Although the coat originally was available in sizes 0 through 16, the coat is listed as only having a size 12 available right now.

The coat is comprised of a “pure heavyweight albino camel” with lapel collars that Melania wore buttoned to the neck, as seen in the attached photos from Monday, March 5. With inset side pockets and a slit that runs in the middle of the back of the coat, the lined wraparound coat was also featured in photos from Melania’s own social media account, as seen below.

The matching blue belt and button were also used by Melania, as she belted the coat tightly around her waist. Made of 100 percent camel wool and lined completely with viscose, the coat comes with instructions that say it can’t be washed or bleached nor tumbled dry.

Melania Trump in a Max Mara blue coat. Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images

Melania turned to the blue hue of her Inauguration Day outfit, reports Breitbart News, when she chose to wear the Max Mara coat as she joined President Donald Trump in welcoming Israel Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, to the White House.

Max Mara reintroduced the Manuel coat, which Haute Living called an icon, in 2017. The coat was first created in 1998, with the wrap coat made out of camel hair best representing the philosophy of the high quality of the Max Mara collection, which the designer called a piece “that is just about Max Mara” and the brand’s values.

The camel coats, according to the Telegraph, represent something greater than a fashion element, with camel coats appearing often on the autumn/winter 2014 catwalks.