Melania Digs In Her Heels: Wears Leopard Stilettos, Green Leather Dress Reminiscent Of Her Inauguration Gown

First lady Melania Trump seems to have one message for her haters, without saying a word, and that is, “I will wear whatever I want to wear.” Even though Melania was left off of the 2017 Vanity Fair best-dressed list, as reported by the Inquisitr, and she caught flak for wearing high heels en route to Texas, that hasn’t stopped her from wearing the high heels she favors. As seen in the below photo from Friday, September 8, Melania wore a pair of leopard-print high heels on her way to Camp David with President Donald Trump.

Earlier in the day, Melania posted on Twitter that let the public know she would be hosting members of President Trump’s cabinet, along with their spouses, at Camp David. Melania also noted that President Trump would be closely following the development of Hurricane Irma as the storm approached Florida. However, Melania seemed to be silently addressing her own inconsequential fashion storm by donning a pair of sky-high leopard-print stilettos. Melania paired the high heels with an olive green dress that had a leathery look in the way it draped across her frame. With a ruffle down the front of the dress, the green sleeveless dress reminded fashionistas of the ruffled gown that Melania wore for President Trump’s Inauguration Day balls when the duo shared a dance.

Melania famously wore a dress designed by Hervé Pierre for President Trump’s inauguration balls, and the cream-colored gown had the same kind of ruffle flourish that her green dress included. In January, Melania’s playful ruffle flourish reminded viewers of a flower. On the green leather-like dress that Melania wore on Friday, the flourish is more reminiscent of a wave-like pattern. Photos of Melania walking toward Marine One on Friday make it difficult to discern if her leopard heels came replete with the signature red bottoms that would peg them as Christian Louboutin heels, one of Melania’s favorites.

As seen in the following photo, Melania topped off her look with a pair of sunglasses that also contained an animal-like print on the frames, continuing the theme from her high-heel shoes.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]