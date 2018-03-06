‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham’s Ex-Boyfriend Speaks Out About Her New Relationship, Reports ‘The Ashley’

Simon Saran shares his thoughts on Farrah Abraham's new relationship.

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has a brand new man, and she has made no secret that she’s happier than she’s been in a long time. Now, Farrah’s ex-boyfriend, Simon Saran, has something to say about the relationship.

According to a report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Simon Saran is speaking out about Farrah Abraham’s new man. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah, 26, is now dating 40-year-old stuntman, Aden Stay. Abraham claims that she is extremely happy with her new relationship and that she’s a very “lucky” woman to have found someone like Aden.

When asked about his thoughts on Farrah Abraham’s new relationship, Simon Saran offered up his opinions. First, he claimed that he was happy for his ex-girlfriend. “Good for her,” he said, adding that Farrah “needs an older man in her life.” Saran also claimed that Abraham will need Aden Stay to help support her financially, which is something that “guys like that” are more willing to do.

Simon Saran did not reveal why the Teen Mom OG star may need help in the financial department, but Farrah Abraham was recently fired from the MTV reality series, which could be what he was alluding to. Meanwhile, Simon says that he wishes Farrah and Aden nothing but “the best” in their romance.

While Simon Saran and Farrah Abraham had a rocky relationship to say the least, they seemingly tried to remain friends after their break up. However, the Teen Mom OG star has revealed that she no longer speaks to Simon because her daughter Sophia has forbidden her to do so. Abraham says she’s “not allowed” to talk to Simon anymore “because Sophia doesn’t like him.”

Teen Mom OG fans know that Simon Saran, a real estate developer, refused to make a huge commitment to Fararh Abraham during their relationship, which is one of the reasons their romance fell apart. Farrah even bought herself an engagement ring for Simon to give to her, but he refused to put the ring on her finger, which angered the reality star and ultimately leading to their split.

Farrah Abraham can be seen on the current season of Teen Mom OG, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.