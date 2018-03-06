Penelope Cruz And Husband Javier Bardem Look Stylish At ‘Loving Pablo’ Premiere In Madrid

Penelope Cruz and husband Javier Bardem prove they’re still going strong as they appear together coupled up at the Loving Pablo premiere in Madrid.

The Spanish actress wore a studded leather jacket in an all-black attire with knee-high boots and a mini skirt. Her 49-year-old husband Javier Bardem went for a more casual look with a grey suit jacket and grey pants.

The couple has been married for eight years with two children.

Javier and Penelope appear together in Loving Pablo, a Spanish film directed by Fernando León de Aranoa, which was released in 2017.

The 43-year-old Spanish beauty portrays Virginia Vallejo and Javier Bardem plays the starring role of Pablo Escobar. The movie is based on Vallejo’s memoir Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar.

The couple has collaborated in several films, including Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2008 when they started dating and Jamón, Jamón where she first worked with her future husband in 1992.

In a previous interview, Javier Bardem spoke about how they separated work from their personal lives while filming Loving Pablo. The Spanish actor spoke to E! News about how they love the creative process in filmmaking and how they are conscious to keep the joy while working together.

The actor goes on to describe how Penelope Cruz and himself switch between characters’ on-screen relationship and their private life.

Penelope Cruz wows in studded leather jacket as she cosies up to husband Javier Bardem https://t.co/KHVVpf3WGT — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 6, 2018

“In this movie, I think both of us learned more than ever to do that because it was necessary for us to be able to get back to ourselves,” he said in the interview. “To go back home and have a life. And actually, it was easy.”

Bardem went on to say that he believes being able to separate his character from real life while working with his wife helps them improve their abilities as performance artists.

#venicefilmfestival #lovingpablo #fernandoleondearanoa A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on Sep 7, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Penelope Cruz won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2008 when working with Javier Bardem on Vicky Cristina Barcelona, which is a testament to their on-screen chemistry. In a previous interview with GQ, Bardem admitted that Penelope’s passion on the set of the movie drew him to her.

The gorgeous couple keeps their life private and protects their children Leo and Luna’s privacy by keeping them off social media.

Penelope Cruz recently appeared on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story as Donatella Versace.