‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Spoilers: Cersei Lannister Going Nude, Lena Headey’s Body Double Spotted On Set

Rebecca Van Cleave has been teasing her 'GoT' Season 8 appearance on Instagram.

Lena Headey’s body double, Rebecca Van Cleave, will be back in action for Season 8 of Game of Thrones. Cleave famously stepped in for Headey during Cersei Lannister’s walk of shame way back at the end of Season 5. Cleave’s involvement this season is a pretty clear sign that Cersei will be going nude one last time.

According to Winter Is Coming, Cleave confirmed her return to HBO’s hit fantasy drama on Twitter. The actress revealed that she has been spending the past three days in Belfast, Ireland, which just so happens to be the main filming location for Game of Thrones.

We still don’t know the details of Cleave’s involvement, but there are several possibilities for why Cersei gets nude — and they thankfully do not involve the High Sparrow.

For starters, she promised Euron Greyjoy that she would marry him if they won the war against Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Perhaps Cersei is following through with her promise, though that wouldn’t theoretically happen until the end of the series. She also claims to be pregnant with Jaime Lannister’s (Nikolaj Coster Waldau) baby.

Cleave mentioned something about “pure magic” in her post on Twitter, and she could have been referencing childbirth.

Speaking of Jaime, Season 7 ended with a shocking blow to his relationship with Cersei. After finding out that Cersei is planning on betraying the tentative peace agreement between her and Daenerys, Jaime decided to leave King’s Landing and march north to face off with the Night King.

Jaime’s decision has spawned a few different theories, including one that has him killing Cersei in the series finale, as reported by Express.

“I think that Jaime will convince at least a contingent, if not the entire Lannister Army to join him in going North,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “Jaime ends up at the end killing Cersei to fulfill the prophecy in the last battle. He survives to become the 1000th Lord Commander and restore the wall and honor to the Night’s Watch.”

Whatever happens, the idea that Cersei does not come out on top is gaining ground. Apart from Cersei’s drama with Jaime, some fans are speculating that Euron is the one who betrays her in the end and takes her off the iron throne.

At the end of Season 7, Euron acted like he was leaving Westeros in the face of the Night King’s undead army, though he was really acting on behalf of Cersei to build up her forces. But could he use those forces to backstab Cersei and take King’s Landing for himself?

HBO has not released an exact date for the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones, though the rumors claim it could be in April 2019.