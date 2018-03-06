Jeremy Vuolo Still Takes Pregnant Jinger Duggar Out On Dates Despite Baby Bump

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo keep the romance alive all through her pregnancy.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo may be the newest expecting parents on the block, but that does not mean that they have given up on romance. As stars of Counting On, Jinger and Jeremy are famous for waiting more than a year before choosing to get pregnant. While the rest of the Duggar couples conceived their first baby well within the first year of their marriage, the 24-year-old and the 30-year-old spent time traveling and getting to know each other before starting a family. Even now that they are expecting a baby in July, the couple has not eased up on their romantic lifestyle.

For a long time, this couple, often dubbed as Counting On fans’ “favorite,” has been documenting their romance on Instagram. Both avid and frequent users of the social media service, Jinger and Jeremy have posted about the dates they have had in all parts of the country. When they were in Atlanta, Georgia for a Bible conference, they took some time out of their busy schedules to have a date at Variety, visited Magnolia Market at Waco, Texas for a sweet afternoon, celebrated birthdays and even have gone ice skating together. Considering that the couple turns a Sunday service into a date, it looked like there was no shortage of ideas for the young Duggars.

With Jinger 20 weeks pregnant with her first child, Jeremy decided to take her out to San Antonio, Texas to enjoy the sights and sounds of the town he used to live. True to their form, they both uploaded pictures from the outing, showing how their favorite subject for a photo is each other.

An evening on the Riverwalk A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Mar 5, 2018 at 2:54pm PST

I asked her to pose. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Mar 5, 2018 at 3:35pm PST

The fans were impressed and touched by the picture Jinger took from her latest date.

“Looks beautiful and romantic for you and the lovely wife Jinger,” one fan wrote.

“Could be a scene from a classic film,” another quipped. “Lovely!”

Another commented, “There is really nothing that can beat a little time on the Riverwalk!”

For the picture Jeremy took of his wife, the fans could not stop talking about how “pretty,” “beautiful” and “gorgeous” she looks.

“Amazingly beautiful lady with impeccable maternity style,” a fan wrote.

Another commented, “That little baby bump is precious!”

Now, Jinger Duggar is past the halfway point in her pregnancy. Unlike Joy-Anna, Kendra, and Anna Duggar, she decided to go back to the tradition of documenting the growth of her baby bump like Jill and Jessa used to do. With a blackboard and using a fruit to compare to the size of her baby, the 24-year-old mother has captured the hearts of Counting On fans.

Check out Jinger’s progression below.

Update on Baby Vuolo ???????? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Feb 17, 2018 at 6:44pm PST

???????? Vuolo #20weeks A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Mar 4, 2018 at 6:53am PST

The new season of Counting On premiered on February 26, 2018.