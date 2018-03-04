Beyoncé Shades Tiffany Haddish In New Song, Tiffany Responds

Beyoncé recently teamed up with Jay-Z and Future for a collaboration on DJ Khaled’s new album. The result is a song called “Top Off.” Despite being immediately panned by fans and critics, the song is still generating a ton of buzz because of Beyoncé’s verse, which she used to throw a little shade at rising star, Tiffany Haddish, reports People.

In the song, Beyonce raps, “If they’re tryna party with the queen, they gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure,” indirectly referencing Tiffany Haddish’s decision to air out an awkward moment that she witnessed between herself and an actress.

To recap, the “Girl’s Trip” actress appeared on TV One’s “Uncensored” last month and gave a first-hand account of a hostile moment between Beyonce and an unnamed actress. According to Tiffany, the actress struck up a conversation with Beyonce’s husband, Jay-Z at his after-party, but got a little too close to him during their conversation.

“Beyoncé came walking up like… ‘B***h!’ But, she didn’t say that,” Tiffany said.

“But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.'”

Tiffany added that she wouldn’t say anything about “some other stuff” that happened, but that it would “be in these streets.” Beyonce’s fans were quick to reprimand Tiffany for airing out Beyonce’s dirty laundry.

Following “Top Off’s” release, it didn’t take long at all for Beyonce’s fans to rub the song in Tiffany’s face. Almost immediately, people tweeted Tiffany with screen caps of the lyrics and links to the song. Soon after, Tiffany Haddish took to Twitter to respond to Beyoncé’s shade.

“I Love Beyonce part! Everything she said rang so real to me,” Haddish posted to Twitter. “Just know I will sign A NDA any day For Beyoncé.”

She added, “But also know this I will fight for Beyoncé. I Love that woman she is a Gift from God.”

Beyoncé has yet to confirm that her lyrics were indeed about Tiffany Haddish, but it’s not all that hard to connect the dots. Beyonce has always been fiercely protective of her privacy, so it’s not too far-fetched to believe that Tiffany’s enthusiastic recounting of that story angered the pop star.

All things considered, Beyoncé actually went pretty easy on Tiffany Haddish. The actress wasn’t the only person Beyoncéset her sights on with her verse. As recently reported by the Inquisitr, Beyoncé also threw subtle shots at Kim Kardashian, referencing Kim’s desire to “break the internet” Beyoncé also implied that, while her body was all natural, Kim’s body has been artificially enhanced.