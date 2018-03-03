‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Spoilers: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Weighs In On The Next ‘Bachelorette,’ Reports ‘OK!’

Who will be the next star of ABC's 'The Bachelorette?'

The Bachelor 2018 is coming to an end, and the finale promises to be one of the most dramatic of all time. However, as Arie Luyendyk Jr. prepares to go public with his new lady, ABC will have a big decision to make about who will be the next star of The Bachelorette.

Warning: Major spoilers about The Bachelor 2018 below.

According to a March 2 report by OK! Magazine, Arie Luyendyk Jr. is now speaking out about the possibilities for the next season of The Bachelorette. The current Bachelor star says that he definitely thinks that the next Bachelorette should be someone from his season, but says he’ll have to “hold that opinions for a later date” because viewers don’t know who he has chosen yet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Arie Luyendyk Jr. chooses between his final two contestants, Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham, in The Bachelor finale. Arie gets down on one knee and proposes to the winner, but it won’t be a happily ever after for the couple. Two months later cameras will be there when Arie tells the woman that he made a mistake and that he is still in love with the woman who was his runner-up. Arie will end the engagement and then fly to the runner-up’s home and beg her to take him back, which she does.

All of The Bachelor drama will be caught by ABC cameras, and since fans know that the original winner will be left shocked by Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s stunning confession and breakup, it seems that many viewers could be rooting for Arie’s jilted former girlfriend to become ABC’s next leading lady and find love on the new season of The Bachelorette.

However, Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s other former contestants may also be in the running to become the next Bachelorette. Kendall Long, who went home after the fantasy suite dates, cried after being eliminated and claimed that she was ready to really fall in love and find the right guy for her. In addition, the other member of Arie’s final four, Tia Booth, could also be in the running.

The Bachelor 2018 finale airs Monday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.