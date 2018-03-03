‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eli Comes Clean To Gabi, But Denies Fathering Lani’s Child

Eli will realize how lies ruin relationships, but 'DOOL' spoilers tease he might not come clean about everything.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that the ruckus at the wedding will make Eli (Lamon Archey) realize just how lies can destroy a relationship.

Honesty Is The Best Policy

Eli and Rafe (Galen Gering) opened up about each other’s woes in a previous episode of Days of Our Lives. Rafe slept with Sami while Eli and Lani ended up in each other’s arms. Between the two, Eli seems to have a bigger problem since he impregnated Lani and JJ thinks the child is his.

Right after the ruckus at the wedding and the bitter breakup between Rope, Eli can’t help but feel like he needs to come clean about what he did. Sleeping with another woman and keeping it a secret is a sure way to end a relationship. He doesn’t even need to hear about Hope packing her bags and heading to Hong Kong to make him realize why Rafe has been wrong about keeping a secret.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Eli will tell Gabi about Lani. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Archey reveals that Eli is tired with all the lies too, and he doesn’t want Gabi to learn about his infidelity through someone else. Waiting for someone like Claire to tell Gabi is just awful, and he knows Gabi already has it tough because of the issue involving Andre’s murder.

Forgive And Interrogate

When Eli comes forward with the truth, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Gabi will be upset. His man just slept with some other woman, but she will understand his reasons. She knows that Lani thought she slept with JJ and she wanted to sleep with Eli to get back at her. Given the state of things, Eli sleeping with Lani is not exactly unjustified, at least in her mind. Spoilers indicate that Gabi will find it in her heart to forgive Eli for the incident. However, she can’t help but get curious about something else.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Gabi will ask the obvious question. Is Eli the father of Lani’s child?

Some Truths Are Better Kept Secret

In the process of confessing his scenes, Eli will face a quandary. Should he come clean with everything or not? After deliberating in his mind, he will decide that telling Gabi he fathered Lani’s child is just too overwhelming. Lani also wanted to keep everything secret and for him to pass off the child as JJ’s.

Instead of being truthful to save their relationship, Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Eli will lie to Gabi and tell her it’s not his.