James Eric Davis Jr. was said to be on run after he allegedly opened fire at his parents in the dormitories.

A 19-year-old allegedly killed his parents Friday after opening fire in the dormitories of Central Michigan University. The teenager, described as armed and dangerous, reportedly fled the scene of the crime while the varsity ordered students to seek cover.

According to the university administration, shots were fired at Campbell Hall, one of the dormitories on Central Michigan University campus. Two individuals, whose identities were not revealed until noon, were said to have been killed. The university said the deceased were not students.

“Central Michigan University police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. The person of interest is James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5’10 and 135 lbs.”

NBC-affiliate News 10 identified the victims as the suspect’s parents. James Eric Davis Sr. was a part-time police officer in Bellwood Village near Chicago. Following the shooting, the university and several public buildings went into lockdown as the police released a picture of the suspect.

The Central Michigan University Police Department also informed the Washington Post that the suspect was taken to a hospital Thursday after a drug-related event, which was described as a possible overdose or a “bad reaction.” Davis was later entrusted to the hospital’s staff. At large, the suspect was termed armed and dangerous.

The person of interest is James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5'10" & 135 lbs. He was last see wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach the suspect. Call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/dCChxe1Tfr — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

The shooting took place just a day before the start of spring break. Parents scheduled to arrive at Central Michigan University to pick up students were told to stay off campus by the university. In response to news reports of the shooting, some claimed Davis’ parents had arrived to pick him up for spring break.

NBC Chicago reported that Davis Jr. graduated from high school in Chicago in 2016. He was enrolled at another school before and played basketball at both schools.

Parents and friends of students studying at Central Michigan University took to social media to confirm none of their acquaintances were harmed in Friday’s shooting. The incident set off another round of debate about gun control, putting the NRA in the line of fire. Gun rights proponents expressed concern about dilution of the second amendment due to repeated incidents of mass shootings.

Getting an education shouldn't be like going to war. Now more people are dead at Central Michigan University. Enough is enough. We need gun control now. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 2, 2018

I agree, I wish I had a gun to protect myself with, but all I can do is stay locked in my dorm and hope against hope nothing bad happens. I am completely powerless https://t.co/uJ6UboYPnM — Dillon Knight (@slayerofcucks) March 2, 2018

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old opened fire at a high school in Florida. In the Parkland shooting incident, 17 people were killed, USA Today reports. The sheriff’s office in Broward County had reportedly received reports about the suspect in that shooting, Nikolas Jacob Cruz, on multiple occasions over the years, but no actions were taken against him.