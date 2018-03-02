‘General Hospital’ Could Bring Back Rebecca Budig’s Hayden, But Not Quite Yet Says ABC Executive Nathan Varni

ABC executive addresses the idea of bringing Rebecca Budig back to 'General Hospital' in the role of Hayden.

General Hospital fans were furious when the show decided to write out Rebecca Budig’s character, Hayden, last year, and many still have not gotten over the stunning exit. Viewers have been buzzing in recent weeks over hints that Hayden could be returning to Port Charles soon, but it looks like anxious fans may have to wait a while yet. ABC executive Nathan Varni addressed the situation, and while the door seems to be open, it doesn’t sound as if a return is imminent.

Nathan Varni talked about the character of Hayden and the potential return of Rebecca Budig recently on the Daytime After Dark show on Blogspot Radio. General Hospital fans were quite vocal about their displeasure regarding Budig’s exit last summer, and they’ve been anxiously watching for signs ever since that the show will bring Hayden back.

Many think that a recent reference to the character by Liz was a hint that Rebecca could reprise her General Hospital role soon. In addition, there are theories floating around that Hayden could be the woman involved in the potential adoption placement that Lucas and Brad are considering.

While it is possible that Budig is returning to General Hospital soon and the soap is trying to keep the news under the radar, Varni said that it’s not in the works right now. As ABC Soaps in Depth details, Varni said during the recent interview it’s “definitely a possibility” that Hayden could return to Port Charles, and “there’s definitely room to perhaps one day” bring Hayden and her baby back into the mix of things.

It seems that Varni wants to keep General Hospital fans from getting too hooked on the idea that Budig could be back anytime soon, as he noted that there are “[o]bviously no guarantees.” The ABC executive says that he thinks the writers did a good job wrapping up Hayden’s storyline, although there is obviously an opportunity to bring her back to surprise Finn with their not-so-dead baby down the road.

Considering all of the baby-related action going on in Port Charles right now, many think that this would be the ideal time to bring Hayden and her baby back to shake things up on General Hospital. However, Varni seems to be consistent in saying that it’s not in the plans at the moment.

“But I think it’ll be a while as we’re not quite yet to that point where we’re ready to return Hayden to the canvas.”

Granted, soaps love to keep casting news under wraps for as long as they can, and General Hospital, in particular, has been good at pulling this kind of thing off in the past. Could Budig already be back playing Hayden to be linked to the current storylines as GH fans have suspected? There haven’t been any signs on Budig’s social media that she’s been filming again, but fans always flood her posts with support and questions about a potential return.

Will General Hospital bring Hayden back to shake things up in Port Charles? Could the show already have a return in the works, with ABC executive Nathan Varni saying otherwise to throw viewers off the scent? It is clear that GH fans would love to have Rebecca Budig back again and the door is open, but it sounds as if it may not happen as soon as many would like.