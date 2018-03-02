‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Week Of March 5: Rope Is Over, Hope Makes Plans To Leave For Hong Kong

It's time to come clean in 'DOOL' and it seems like the truth will break one couple apart.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease the truth will make Hope realize just how wrong her decision to marry Rafe (Galen Gering) would have been. Claire’s (Olivia Rose Keegan) outburst ruined the wedding, but Hope can’t help but feel betrayed about hearing what happened from someone other than her groom.

Spoilers for the week of March 5 reveal that the repercussions of his actions will hit Rafe in full force in the days to come.

The Truth Is Out

Hope decided to take the plunge by marrying Rafe ahead of time, and hearing what Claire has to say will make her feel numb, teased Kristian Alfonso. According to the actress who portrays Hope, her character just decided to show Rafe just how much she trusts him. So, when the news hits her, she just can’t believe it. Of course, the guests will also reel from the news and Hope will slap Rafe.

As revealed by Days of Our Lives spoilers from Soap Opera Digest, Hope’s greatest fear is that she will disappoint Rafe. In the course of their relationship, Rafe has always been the one who feels like he is getting the shorter end of the stick, and he can’t help but compare himself to Bo. In fact, he was the one who called the relationship quits because he was hurting. So, hearing that her man slept with Sami just a few hours after their argument will eat her up. The man she feared of disappointing was the one who betrayed her trust.

No More Chances

Right after his lies are out in the open, Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Rafe will deliver a sincere apology, but for Hope, it’s already over. Rafe did not just lie by omission. He seems to have no plans of coming clean about what he did.

In the latest #DAYS, Hope has a romantic surprise for Rafe.https://t.co/70zOJaxlvq pic.twitter.com/Xm5Z6y75Gs — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 24, 2018

Hope had no idea Rafe slept with Sami when she should have seen the signs. As the truth slowly sinks in, Hope can’t believe just how stupid she was because she didn’t figure it out earlier.

Salem is a small place, and Hope knows that, so she will make up her mind. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Hope will declare that she will be joining Belle and Shawn in Hong Kong, and she will stay there indefinitely.

Hope needs to distance herself from the situation first and make sense of everything that happened. As for the possibility of a reconciliation, Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that time will tell.