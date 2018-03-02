Marchesa Wants To Support #MeToo And #TimesUp Says Harvey Weinstein’s Ex Georgina Chapman And Keren Craig

'Project Runway All Stars' judge's co-founder insists Weinstein made no investment in Marchesa.

For over a decade, during awards season, Marchesa was crazed with gown fittings, and A-list stars walking down the red carpet in the delicate, frothy creations. Yet now, the luxury fashion brand, co-founded by Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife, Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig, has been shunned from the red carpet and from fashion week.

Now, Keren Craig, co-founder of the brand has spoken for the first time since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke. She spoke to Grazia about her best friend, Marchesa co-founder and Project Runway All Stars judge, Georgina Chapman. She discusses how their business focus has changed and how they want to find a way to support #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, as well as set the record straight about what they knew about Harvey Weinstein.

Keren Craig explains that the two Marchesa co-founders want to “support” both the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements that gave rise from the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“We want to support them. We want to make a gesture. We need to properly process how it can be the most beneficial.”

Yet, how they will do it is not yet determined.

Speaking to InStyle, the Marchesa brand is going to “focus away from the red carpet and instead onto its core consumer.” They count Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus as “business partners,” and have explained that their clients “have stuck with them.”

This includes Meghan McCain, who chose to wear Marchesa to her wedding. She explained, “why should the two women designers be punished for a man’s disgusting behavior.” She went on to state that she didn’t want to “punish” Marchesa employees for Harvey Weinstein.

Unfortunately, McCain has been the exception, not the norm in high profile Marchesa clients.

The label was known to be a favorite of Kate Middleton. Perhaps, had it not been for the Weinstein scandal, Marchesa would surely be in the running to create a beautiful wedding gown for Meghan Markle for her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, yet, is not even mentioned as a contender. The Suits actress was clearly a fan of the brand and looked ecstatic when she was photographed with the Marchesa designers just a few years ago.

What about Weinstein? There had been so many rumors that Marchesa was partially owned by the Hollywood producer.

Craig set the record straight in the Grazia interview that Harvey Weinstein is not now, nor was he ever, an investor in the upscale fashion brand Marchesa. When asked if Harvey had any shares or stake in Marchesa, Craig stated, “no, never.”

Keren Craig, the maid of honor at the Weinstein-Chapman wedding, and godmother to both of their children, also stated that she never knew that Harvey was ever unfaithful to her friend. Still finding this very emotional, Craig was “close to tears” when she answered this particular question.

“Absolutely not. No. It was a total shock. It was upsetting and my heart was broken for George.”

When asked if Craig ever experienced any of the “Weinstein bullying” that so many actresses revealed after the Ronan Farrow article was released, the answer was again “no.”

She stated that she had never experienced anything akin to bullying and had no idea he acted in this manner towards others.

“No. I have not. Harvey was my best friend’s husband, it was a social relationship.”

Although both founders of Marchesa are in shock and upset for the women that came forward, Craig insists that Georgiana has been quite strong throughout this scandal.

“Georgina doesn’t see herself as a victim. That’s very important. She’s just trying to get on with her life. You’ve got to realise George is such a strong woman. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a very hard time, but she’s quite inspirational.”

As for Marchesa, Craig states that “We want the clothes to speak for themselves.” Eschewing a show at New York Fashion Week last month, Marchesa has instead released a “digital lookbook,” with photos of “muse” model and singer, Karen Elson, modeling the “dreamlike Marchesa” creations.

As for now, Chapman has remained silent. Currently, she is seen on Lifetime as a judge on the Weinsten-produced Project Runway All Stars, which was filmed before the scandal broke.

Georgina Chapman’s only public statement was when she announced in October that she was leaving Harvey Weinstein after 11 years of marriage. Her statement, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered,” was regarding the allegations of her ex-husband’s sexual harassment and misconduct.

According to the Inquistir, based on a report from Page Six, the 41-year-old Chapman will receive $15-$20 million from the divorce, and primary custody of their two children India Pearl, seven, and Dashiell, four.