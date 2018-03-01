Kim Kardashian Posts A Sexy Throwback Picture On Instagram Showing Off Her 24-Inch Waist

When it comes to Kim Kardashian, there are a number of things she is known for, including her figure, her reality television series with her family, her beauty line, and of course her relationships. One thing that the reality star recently revealed to the world was that her waist size is only 24-inches, something that her sister Kourtney actually commented on during a book club meeting that included Chrissy Teigen and Jen Atkin. Kourtney Kardashian told her sister that she could not take her “hips seriously right now, because your waist is so small and your hips are so big.” It was this comment that ultimately led to Kim Kardashian sharing her waist size, while also revealing her hips measure 39-inches.

While Kim Kardashian has never been shy about posting pictures of herself on social media, especially body baring images, the reality star’s latest Instagram post is actually a sexy throwback photo that clearly shows off her 24-inch waist. In the picture, Kardashian can be seen wearing an all white ensemble made up of a plunging bra and a skintight mini skirt. What makes it clear that this is a throwback picture is the reality star’s hair color, which is an icy blonde shade. With Kim Kardashian having recently dyed her hair pink, there is no way that this picture is from today or even the last few days.

ねえ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 1, 2018 at 1:22am PST

As People Magazine reported, Kardashian captioned the Instagram post with Japanese characters that translated simply to “hey you.” In the past, Kim Kardashian has shown that she has no problem putting together a wardrobe that truly shows off as much skin as possible. Previous posts on Instagram from the reality star include pictures of her in a bathing suit, topless, and even naked at one point. In fact, one time the image caused a backlash, as the photo was apparently taken by one of her children.

The magazine also reported that over the last year, Kim Kardashian has been ramping up her workout routine, because she has gotten a lot more serious about making sure that she is her “healthiest self.” She even teamed up with a trainer who she found because of Instagram, Melissa Alcantara. The trainer actually revealed that the main goal that Kim Kardashian has with her workouts is not to be super skinny, but rather to feel strong and have muscle.

Based on the newest Instagram image from Kim Kardashian, it seems that her commitment to her workout routine has been paying off, especially if her waist really is down to just 24-inches.