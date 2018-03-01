‘The Man In The High Castle’ Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And Plot Details

The Man in the High Castle will return to Amazon for Season 3 this year. The hit series had an early renewal, which was about three weeks after the second season release date on Amazon Prime.

The series is based on the Phillip K. Dick novel of the same name. The Man in the High Castle is set during an alternate history where the Nazis and Japanese forces won World War II and are occupying America.

Many fans expected Season 3 of The Man in the High Castle to air in 2017; however, Amazon released a trailer, and the release date for the upcoming season is expected around November or December 2018.

Amazon has not yet announced an official release date.

The trailer features SS Obergruppenfuhrer John Smith, who is taken to a lab where he observes a “film courier” named Fatima Hassan strapped to a gurney.

A researcher tells Smith that the woman is from another world and refers to the unconscious woman as a traveler. Smith is surprised by the revelation and the researcher further explains that the Hassan from their world had a fatal reaction to the human experiments.

John Smith notices the skin reaction on the Hassan from a different world is similar to the version that died previously during the Nazi experiment trial.

The Man in the High Castle Season 3 trailer teases different versions of each character and a multiverse. The traveler also had a propaganda film with her when she was captured by the Nazis. The researcher revealed that the Nazis are also working on multiverse travel by mechanical means.

Behind-the-scene photos from The Man in the High Castle Season 3 reveal that the series is currently being filmed. This is also a sign that the release date for the third season will premiere later in the year.

An interview with Deadline confirms that High Castle Season 3 will explore alternate universes. Rufus Sewell also revealed that his character will pay a price for his political ambition as he rises among the Nazi ranks.

In another trailer, John Smith and his pregnant wife watch a Nazi nuclear bomb hit Washington.

The end of Season 2 teased Juliana’s sister returning possibly from an alternate universe and John Smith’s son turning himself in for extermination.

In casting news William Forsythe has been cast as J. Edgar Hoover in Season 3 of High Castle. Jason O’Mara will portray an Irish resistance member making a living by hustling in the neutral zone. O’Mara has been cast as a regular, so fans will see a lot of his character.

Tamlyn Tomita will portray a Hawaiian living in San Francisco in a reoccurring role. She will be Tagomi’s neighbor, according to Deadline.

While there was no High Castle in 2017, the series will certainly be returning in 2018 with a likely release date sometime in the Fall season.