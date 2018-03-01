‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ EP Shaking Up The Cast With New Faces For Season 13

Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, and Peggy Sulahian are out, who is in for the new season of 'RHOC'?

When the news broke that Meghan King Edmonds, Peggy Sulahian, and Lydia McLaughlin would not be returning to the Real Housewives of Orange County next season, fans wondered what surprises producers had in store for season 13. Would an old cast member return or would there be new faces? Or maybe it will be both?

Kathleen French, Senior Vice President for Current Production at Bravo, recently stopped by The Daily Dish and told hosts Megan Segura and Rachael Roberts that there will be new faces in Orange County next season, but she wouldn’t reveal any names.

“We always want to keep the shows fresh, and we always want to introduce new friends,” said French.

But, if you aren’t already in the returning housewives circle of friends, chances are you don’t have a shot at joining the cast. French explained that when they are looking for new wives, they want to go to people who are organic to the group.

She says that when it comes to next season, they will be asking current cast members Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador about who they are hanging out with and if there is anyone new in their lives.

Kelly Dodd Refers To Vicki Gunvalson As A “Pig” & Steve Lodge As A “Douche Bag” – At this point, it looks like Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson will be on opposite couches during the next Real Housewives of Orange County reunion (and the new season hasn… https://t.co/fZjmikJICy — POWER 102.8 LA (@POWER1028LA) February 26, 2018

When it comes to the possibility of being a new housewife, French says that you must be ready, willing, and able to live your life in front of a camera.

Of course, the producers want drama on the show, so not everyone has to be besties. When Edmonds left the show, Gunvalson said she was glad to see her go because she was difficult to film with and the two were never friends.

There is also the possibility that a former cast member could return. Rumors have swirled that producers may ask Gretchen Rossi or Heather Dubrow to come back for another season.

Now that the feud between Gunvalson and Judge has come to an end and they have rekindled their friendship; the return of Rossi could stir up some serious drama since she and Judge have been enemies for years.

Rossi also has issues with Dodd, and the two recently had an Instagram war after where Dodd made fun of Rossi’s fertility problems.

Producers have yet to make their final selections for the next cast, but they are running out of time since filming has already begun for season 13.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County will return this spring on Bravo.