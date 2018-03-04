Alec Baldwin Calls Brother Daniel’s Radio Show In Character As Trump [Audio]

Alec Baldwin delivered the latest punch on the ongoing Baldwin-Trump war by calling a radio station posing as Trump.

Raw Story reports Alec Baldwin called his brother, radio host Daniel Baldwin, on Syracuse’s TK99 while in character as President Donald Trump to complain about the actor’s portrayal of him on Saturday Night Live.

Alec used his brother’s show to respond (posing as Trump) to the early Friday morning tweet, which includes multiple misspellings. “Alex[sic] Baldwin, whose dieing (sic) mediocre career was saved by his impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing DJT was agony for him. Alex, it was also agony for those who were forced to watch. You were terrible. Bring back Darrell Hammond, much funnier and a far greater talent!”

Daniel Baldwin announced he had a special caller to the show. Then Alec as Trump goes on a rant against, yes, you guessed, Alec Baldwin, but not before letting Daniel and everyone know that he was in the Oval Office having a gigantic piece of chocolate cake, adding that the cake was “the size of the United Nations.” Then he praises Trump supporter Stephen Baldwin. “First of all, everybody knows that Stephen Baldwin is the best Baldwin, OK?” and calls him a great American. He has harsh words for the rest of the Baldwin brothers as he disparages Billy Baldwin saying “Billy Baldwin of the commie-lefty-pinko Baldwins,” and calls Alec “A third world communist.” But the highlight of the call, which lasted a little over six minutes, was when Daniel announced he had his brother Alec “on another line.”

Daniel asks Alec, whom he calls “Xander,” if he has any response to the attack from Trump. Alec answers with a demeanor that sounds surprisingly somber considering the comedic tone of the segment ―although he repeats the joke where he tells Trump to ask Melania to stop calling him for tickets― Alec says he is doing his “civic duty” and all he cares about are families struggling to make ends meet, and how he worries about Trump’s “lack of empathy.”

Alec tells Daniel that there were presidents prior to Trump who were rich and capable of showing empathy, such as Kennedy and both Bushes. This statement speaks volumes about how deeply Baldwin despises Trump, considering how much contempt Alec famously showed towards George W. Bush, vowing to “raise as much money as I can” to make sure he is only a one-term president.”

You can listen to the entire segment below via YouTube: