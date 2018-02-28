Jennifer Lawrence Weighs In On Donald Trump And His Supporters

The A-list actress has some surprising takes on the 2016 presidential election.

Jennifer Lawrence is a vocal Donald Trump foe who supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, but she admits that celebrities should probably steer clear of politics. She also maintained that Democrats made a big mistake in the way they perceived Trump supporters and underestimated the manner in which he resonated with a decisive segment of the electorate.

Currently starring in her new movie Red Sparrow, Jennifer Lawrence sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair. It seems almost mandatory that entertainment journalists ask their subjects about President Trump, particularly since liberal Hollywood, at least publicly, lines up against him.

In Lawrence’s case, questions of this kind may be expected because, for example, while promoting X-Men: Apocalypse on British TV in May 2016, she dropped an F-bomb about Trump, and previously declared that Trump’s potential White House victory would signal the end of the world. Last year, she implied Mother Nature was punishing the U.S. with hurricanes in Texas and Florida for voting for Trump.

In his pre-politics career in the media spotlight as a Manhattan real estate mogul and a reality TV star, Donald Trump mingled with many celebrities and they with him. For various reasons, that changed when the former Democrat and independent sought (and won) the presidency on the GOP ticket as a first-time candidate.

Perhaps best known for her role as Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games franchise, Jennifer Lawrence, 27, won an Oscar for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook.

Celebrities should shun politics

Lawrence conceded to Vanity Fair that steering clear of politics, at least pre-Trump, makes sense from a marketing standpoint.

“I’ve always thought that it was a good idea to stay out of politics. Twenty-five percent of America identifies as liberal and I need more than 25 percent of America to go see my movies. It’s not wise, career-speaking, to talk about politics. When Donald Trump got sworn into office, that f*****g changed.”

Joel C Ryan / Invision/AP

Treatment was “disgusting”

You may recall that Hillary Clinton dissed Trump supporters as “deplorables” during the campaign. Without making reference to that particular remark, Lawrence nonetheless condemned the manner in which many Democrats belittled the Trump constituency.

“[Trump is] a big powerful man in a nice suit, pointing at you and going, ‘I’m going to make you rich.’ It’s so appealing. The Democrats made a huge mistake by chastising the Trump supporters, and that was disgusting to me. Of course they’re not going to vote for Hillary Clinton; they’re going to vote for Donald Trump. You laughed at them when their plight is very real.”

Although she’s not planning on remaining silent about politics, Lawrence noted that her family back in the solid Trump state of Kentucky prefers that she avoid the subject altogether, “because it’s hard to see your kid get criticized and they live in Kentucky, where nobody is really liking what I’m saying.”

Lawrence claimed that one of the best things that Hillary Clinton had going for her was that she was a career politician.

Said to be the highest-paid actress in the world, Jennifer Lawrence told 60 Minutes that she is a middle-school dropout who is self-educated, the New York Post reported. She recently joined the board of an organization called Represent.US, which purports to be a bipartisan group seeking an end to corruption in politics.