Jill Duggar Dillard Blasted For Calling Herself Gideon Forsyth’s Favorite ‘Tia’

The Duggar daughter was slammed for 'cultural appropriation.'

Jill Duggar Dillard may be off of her family’s show, Counting On, but it doesn’t mean she’s out of the spotlight. The reality star recently faced some disgruntled fans after she called herself her new nephew Gideon’s favorite “tia.” For those unaware, “tia” is the Spanish word for “aunt.”

The reality star and her disgraced husband, Derick Dillard, lived abroad in Central America for several years, which is likely where she picked up some of the language. However, fans aren’t necessarily comfortable with that, and have stated they feel as though she’s appropriating the language to seem “cool” or “hip,” which they staunchly disapproved of.

Jill has also often tagged her husband in Instagram videos, calling him the “best papa,” which has also irked fans, who reminded Jill Duggar Dillard that she no longer lives in Central America and is now living in the United States.

The little boy Jill was referring to was her newest nephew, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s baby who was born four days ago. The littlest bundle of joy is the first of four cousins to Jill’s children set to arrive this year, with two more Duggar children expecting and one of her husband’s brothers expecting.

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, are no strangers to backlash. It is thought that Derick Dillard was kicked off of TLC due to the fact that he had criticized the network for airing I Am Jazz, a reality show that follows the life of transgender teen, Jazz Jennings. After a series of inflammatory tweets, TLC announced that they were no longer tied to Derick Dillard in any way.

Derick maintains that he has decided that his family will no longer appear on the show, despite the fact that his wife, Jill Duggar Dillard, has appeared on reality TV almost continuously since the age of 13. It appears he works for Cross Church in Arkansas, where he is working on outreach and ministry to college-aged Christians.

Jill Duggar Dillard helps him at the church, but is also often at home with their two sons, Israel and Samuel Scott.