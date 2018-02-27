Cardi B Flashes Her Cleavage For Cosmopolitan, Talks About Her Fiance’s Infidelity

Cardi B graces the cover of Cosmopolitan with an eye-popping photoshoot.

Cardi B has never been one to shy away from getting candid about her personal life, nor has she ever been shy when it comes to putting her ample cleavage on display. The “Bartier Cardi” hitmaker, who worked as a stripper before catapulting to stardom as a social media personality in 2014 and subsequently becoming a rap sensation, graces the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine’s April issue.

Cardi B, who shows off her enviable body on the front page of the women’s magazine, was also interviewed for the cover story. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who has recently shut down body shamers amid pregnancy rumors, talked about her relationship with fiancé Offset, and addressed infidelity rumors swirling in the Internet.

In late December, rumors about an alleged sex tape featuring Offset and another woman started making rounds on the Internet. Cardi B has previously addressed the cheating rumors, but in the April issue of Cosmopolitan, the rapper finally explains why she chose to stand by her fiancé Offset.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem,'” Cardi B recalled the backlash following the infidelity rumors. “I don’t have low self-esteem. I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented.”

April Issue @cosmopolitan A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Feb 27, 2018 at 8:01am PST

The “Bartier Cardi” hitmaker continued to shower herself with compliments by insisting that she could get “any man I want,” any “basketball player” or “football player.”

“But I want to work out my s**t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why,” the rapper defended her relationship with the Migos member.

Cardi B also clapped back at fans who keep prying into her love life by saying, “this is my life,” and was quick to add that she isn’t anyone’s “property.”

“It’s not right, what he f**king did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel,” Cardi B said, seemingly confirming that her fiancé cheated on her and hinting that she has not been the most faithful girlfriend either.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for GQ

It’s not the first time the “Bodak Yellow” rapper seemingly suggested that her fiancé had been unfaithful. In January, Cardi B said of the cheating scandal, “this s**t happens to everyone,” according to E! News.

Offset, meanwhile, has never confirmed nor denied the cheating allegations. In her Cosmopolitan interview, Cardi B also got real about people judging her for being a stripper in the past.

“Everybody got a f**king opinion about you,” the rapper said. “If I change myself, then I’m going to lose myself, and I won’t be who makes me happy.”

The official Instagram account of Cosmopolitan shared one of the photos from the cover photoshoot with Cardi B in an Instagram spread. In the temperature-raising snap, the rapper puts on a leggy display in a white dress. On the cover photo, Cardi B flashes plenty of sideboob and cleavage in a semi-sheer black bodysuit.