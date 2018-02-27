Mama June Shannon Has A Warning For Sugar Bear’s Wife Over Honey Boo Boo’s Paternity

Mama June Shannon put Sugar Bear Thompson's new wife firmly in her place after a "secret" paternity test on Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

Mama June Shannon is not in a happy place. As reported by the Inquisitr last week, the From Not To Hot star has been having trouble with her vision. It has now been revealed that Mama June had to undergo eye surgery to solve a problem with a detached retina, and she feared that she could go blind. However, trouble with her eyesight is not Mama June’s only problem at present.

Mama June is also struggling in her relations ship with Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, who is the father of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. At least that is what we have always believed. Sugar Bear’s second wife is not convinced that he is Honey Boo Boo’s father, and as we saw on last week’s show, she has set out to prove that he is not. As reported by Hollywood Gossip, Jennifer Thompson decided to carry out a “secret” paternity test to prove whether Sugar Bear is actually Honey Boo Boo’s biological father.

As reported by Cafe Mom, Jennifer wanted a test carried out in an attempt to get Sugar Bear off the hook for child support payments to Mama June. Jennifer claims that Mama June is not trustworthy because of her past relationships.

“[Mama June] has four different kids by four different daddies, and we gotta make sure this is the right daddy for the right baby. I do feel bad about doing the DNA test without letting Mike know. But I sure in the hell ain’t paying child support for a kid that’s not Mike’s.”

As you may have guessed, things did not end well. Sugar Bear was furious when he found out that Jennifer had gone behind his back. He lashed out, telling Jennifer that he is Honey Boo Boo’s father and that he doesn’t need “no d**n piece of paper telling me.”

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Sugar Bear isn’t the only one who was unimpressed by Jennifer’s actions. Mama June was quick to react, taking to Twitter to put Jennifer firmly in her place.

Keeping secrets and being sneaky behind people's back in a relationship is not right it's going to backfire in her face #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) February 24, 2018

Well welcome 2 his anger jennifer and it could get worse #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) February 24, 2018

Mama June’s message to Jennifer warned that “keeping secrets and being sneaky” in a relationship is bound to backfire, and warned that Sugar Bear’s anger could get worse. Few people will be surprised to hear that the paternity test proved inconclusive. It’s not much of a surprise, given that samples of both Sugar Bear and Honey Boo Boo’s DNA would have been required to make any comparison.

Fans of From Not To Hot may be wondering how Jennifer obtained a sample of Alana Thompson’s DNA, especially given that the Daily Mail recently reported that Sugar Bear was considering taking Mama June to court to fight for visitation rights. It seems unlikely that Mama June would hand over a sample of Honey Boo Boo’s DNA to Jennifer.