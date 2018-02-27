‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Vivian-Kate Feud Heightens, Abigail Dreams Of Andre, Prison Time Scares Gabi

'DOOL' reveals this week will have a lot of confrontations.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease intense scenes this week. Vivian will have her work cut out for her, and it’s bound to be a busy week. Stefan will keep tabs on his mother. Meanwhile, Gabi will continue to fear for her freedom as the investigation behind Andre’s death heats up.

Vivian Vs. Kate

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday reveal that Vivian and Kate will be hurling accusations at each other. While they’re at it, Stefan won’t care much. He would rather spend his time in more fruitful pursuits than get involved with their issues. The two women will accuse each other of Andre’s murder. Soap Hub hinted that someone might become the collateral damage of their heated argument.

To make matters worse, these two are living in one house. It seems like having peace in the mansion will remain to be an elusive dream as long as these two are within each other’s radius.

Clues To Andre’s Murder

While the house is in chaos because of its other residents, Abigail will struggle to figure out what Andre is trying to tell her in her dreams. Chad is worried about her, but he doesn’t know what to do to help her with her sleeping problems.

Just when Abigail doses off, Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that she will see Andre in her dreams. It seems like the dead man has a message for her, but she can’t figure out what it is. She seems to have no idea about Gabby’s existence, and this could pose more significant problems later on. Her alter-ego could ruin her life for good. Of course, Stefan will also be thrown into the mix. Prior Days of our Lives spoilers indicate that he needs to protect Abigail to hide his presence in Andre’s office during the night of the murder.

Gabi Struggles

Gabi might be out of her prison cell, but the investigation has no new leads to prove her innocence. She can’t help but fret about her current situation. Days of our Lives spoilers tease that she will talk to Sonny about her concerns and open up about her fears. Eli will consider a new suspect, but it remains to be seen if he will find enough evidence to set Gabi free.

In other Days of our Lives spoilers, JJ will worry about Valerie’s reaction to his marriage proposal, and he will tell Lani that they should just elope.