ABC’s ‘Bachelor’ 2018 Scheduling: Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Finale To Air Over Two Nights, Show Promises Fireworks

'The Bachelor' spoilers tease that Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s finale will be epic and viewers will need to tune in both Monday and Tuesday to see it.

It’s almost time for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final rose ceremony on Season 22 of ABC’s The Bachelor and spoilers hint at turmoil and heartbreak ahead. Viewers got to watch the “Women Tell All” special Sunday night and Monday brings the overnight fantasy suite dates in Peru. Now, it has been revealed that everybody will get two nights of action for the finale as well. What’s the scoop?

Gossip king Reality Steve was the first to break the news about the big two-night Bachelor finale. He recently revealed that the show would air on both Monday, March 5 and Tuesday, March 6 and now the show itself has confirmed this schedule.

Monday afternoon, the show’s social media pages posted a short clip from Arie Luyendyk Jr. teasing the two-night finale ahead. Arie confirms that there will be Bachelor episodes airing both Monday and Tuesday, and chances are good that the previews airing after the overnight dates will give some hints about how the two shows will be broken down.

Why break the finale up into two nights? There have been plenty of seasons in the past where the “After the Final Rose” aired separately from the traditional finale, but that hasn’t been done in a while. This time around, this split over the course of two nights is surely due to the Bachelor spoilers that are swirling about regarding Luyendyk’s final rose ceremony and a big twist that comes after that.

#TheBachelorFinale is going to be so dramatic, we’re giving you two nights next Monday & Tuesday. ???????? pic.twitter.com/F0hYgDrztY — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 26, 2018

At this point, neither ABC’s calendar or the listings at TV Guide have made adjustments to reflect the two-night Bachelor finale or to account for the “After the Final Rose” special. Reality Steve indicated that Monday will include a two-hour finale that is fairly traditional, and there will be a one-hour “ATFR” airing Monday too. Then, Tuesday will seemingly have an extra hour of “ATFR” and the buzz is that Molly and Jason Mesnick will be at that taping.

Will all of Reality Steve’s spoilers about what goes down with Arie at the end of Season 22 pan out to be accurate? The Bachelor fans should probably brace themselves for a cliffhanger of some sort Monday night, as ABC will surely want to get people buzzing and entice them to tune in to see the rest of the drama in Tuesday’s airing.

Can Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his relationship go the distance and lead to wedding bells? Fans cannot wait to see where this all heads and answers will be revealed in just one more week as ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season comes to a close.