Disney Releases Awesome Merchandise For 2018 Epcot Flower & Garden Festival – New Dooney, Shirts, Figment

Just in case you weren't already spending enough money at WDW, here are extra items you'll need.

The start of the 2018 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival is just a couple of days away, as it is set to begin on Wednesday, February 28, and run for three full months. There will be all kinds of food to try at the different Outdoor Kitchens, concerts to enjoy from great bands, and a lot of incredible merchandise to pick up. Disney has now given a sneak peek of the merchandise that will be available at this year’s festival.

Disney has been working on this new merchandise for the 2018 festival for a full year, and fans can finally get a look at it. As the 25th anniversary of the Epcot Flower & Garden Festival arrives this week, guests will be able to celebrate in the style and fashion of two and a half decades of blooming fun.

Oh, and Figment is quite prominent along the iconic Orange Bird as well.

From the looks of things, there will be a lot that’s going to be hard to pass up, as there will be more than 75 new items for sale. Event product developer Cathy Dawson spoke with the Disney Parks Blog, where she said that things for this year are being seen from a new view.

New merchandise is blooming for the 25th Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival! Take a look: https://t.co/7FcXtXD4qcpic.twitter.com/ttOOX2sZmm — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 26, 2018

Dawson said that they want guests visiting Walt Disney World during the festival to have history mixed with the trendiest looks.

“This year’s merchandise mixes the latest on-trend designs with products we know guests love such as headwear or home décor. Since this year is a milestone anniversary, everything has a new look and many items include a 25th Anniversary logo in the artwork. There’s something for everyone to remember a springtime visit to Epcot.”

As you can see by the designs, Disney is incorporating some shirts with subtle touches, while others bring about the full thrill of their beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse, Pluto, and Figment.

Garden of New Merchandise Blooms for 25th Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival https://t.co/IOwnPcxN0q — Jianina Pagliarini (@JianinaP) February 26, 2018

Guests will be able to find shirts, baseball caps, Tervis tumblers, mugs, sun hats, artwork, and so much more. Of course, no festival or Disney event would be complete without a brand new Dooney & Bourke design for the purse and bag lovers.

This year, Minnie Mouse and Figaro are bringing lots of color into bloom.

Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival 2018 Merchandise Preview- With Dooney and Bourke Bags https://t.co/ejzvQYEDNO pic.twitter.com/b8GbsysbTe — The Kingdom Insider (@TKIDisneyNews) February 26, 2018

There will also be three new MagicBand designs coming out for the Epcot Flower & Garden Festival, but they are all going to be limited editions. You’ll want to pick one of these up as soon as you see it, or it could be gone by the time you go back to purchase.

Disney is making all of the right #MagicBand moves this year. THREE #Epcot Flower & Garden Limited Edition bands this year, with scented boxes! Mickey is LE 2000, Minnie is LE 1000, and one is LE 2000 for Annual Passholders! So awesome. Details: https://t.co/rK2c7odTuq pic.twitter.com/QLwj91cySO — MagicBand Collectors (@DisMagicBands) February 26, 2018

Walt Disney World always seems to have something going on. Right now, it is all about the upcoming springtime and having the 2018 International Flower & Garden Festival begin and bloom on Wednesday. It is set to run through May 28, which will give you plenty of time to pick up all the great merchandise you love but don’t wait too long. Some of the items in this sneak peek are limited edition and could be gone before you even know it.