‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin May Be Getting Back Together, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Kailyn and Javi are reportedly considering getting back together.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is currently single, but that may not be the case for much longer. Insiders close to the MTV reality mom say that she and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, may actually be working on getting back together in the near future.

According to a Feb. 26 report by Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin reunited once again on the Teen Mom 2 star’s Coffee Convos podcast, which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley. During the interview, the former spouses dished on all of the drama surrounding their reality series, such as Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, being fired from the show.

However, the conversation quickly switched topics when Lindsie Chrisley asked Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin if they would ever get back together. In the past, the Teen Mom 2 stars have said that they would never get back together. However, during the podcast, their answers changed. Lowry reportedly told her co-host that if it happened then it happened, but that she and Marroquin wouldn’t be rushing into anything or trying to force a relationship because of their history together.

The source went on to say that Kailyn Lowry is “really loving” her life at the moment. She’s currently a single mother of three boys – Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux – and is “enjoying living alone and being independent.” The Teen Mom 2 star has also been branching out her brand. In addition to her MTV reality series and podcast, she’s also started her own YouTube channel where she vlogs about her life as a single mother, and her latest book is scheduled for release very soon.

Meanwhile, Javi Marroquin has been figuring out how to be a single father and getting back into the dating game. Although he hasn’t had much luck, he did date his Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus for a few months before calling it quits in January. Their relationship was seemingly full of drama and caused a lot of tension between Javi and Kailyn.

Teen Mom 2 fans are now wondering if Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin will get back together in the near future and can’t wait to see how their relationship progresses when new episodes of the show begin airing on MTV later this year.