Bruce Campbell Opens Up About Taking On Two Horror Icons In ‘Ash Vs. Evil Dead’

'Ash vs. Evil Dead' Star Bruce Campbell dishes on the new season, including bringing Freddy and Jason in for a battle royale.

Ash vs Evil Dead is set to premiere tonight and as Starz launches the third season of the series, its star dishes on what fans can expect to see in the coming episodes. In addition to the usual trail of chaos and carnage, Bruce Campbell reveals his thoughts on the possibility of Ash Williams and his friends taking on some of horror’s greatest villains.

Ash vs Evil Dead vs Freddy vs Jason?

The concept of bringing horror icons Jason Vorhees and Freddy Krueger back for one more round and uniting against Ash Williams (Campbell) has been a source of excitement for fans, reports Movie Web. It has become a topic of conversation at Comic-Con events and online for months, so it’s not completely unexpected that the series star was finally asked to address the possibility. While fans were hoping that the series would be taken in that direction at some point before the end of the show, it just doesn’t seem to be in the cards.

“I hate to break your little fanboy bubble, but that will never happen,” Campbell said in response to the question.

However, fans were given one small sliver of hope. Although Freddy and Jason most likely will not appear, Bruce hinted that fans might be getting the next best thing. He suggested that Kane Hodder, who plays Jason Voorhees, and Robert Englund, famous for his portrayal of Freddy Krueger, may have cameos or guest appearances on Ash vs Evil Dead.

While this isn’t exactly what fans have been hoping for, it may be the next best thing. Even in other roles, it will be a rare treat to see Hodder and Krueger reunited in the series and sharing screen time with Bruce Campbell. All three actors are some of the biggest names of horror, so seeing them together on the same project is exciting, regardless of the roles in which they’re cast.

Ash Williams and Friends are in for a Real Bad Time

Bruce Campbell told Entertainment Weekly that his character is in a good place when Ash vs Evil Dead opens up tonight. He has returned home to Elk Grove, where he’s gone into business for himself, running his father’s hardware store and doing late night infomercials. Things are going great for Ash, but Bruce says things will go downhill pretty quickly.

“Ash’s world is always going to go to sh–. That’s what it’s all about. If Ash isn’t eating a sh– sandwich, he starves.”

Each season, Ash vs Evil Dead brings in some new characters to spice things up and Season 3 is no different. Ash will discover he has a daughter, played by Arielle Carver-O’Neill. The character’s name is Brandy and she quickly becomes a target for the deadites. If they can’t get to Ash directly, they’ll go for the people in his life and an unsuspecting daughter makes for a very tempting target.

Returning favorites include Ray Santiago as Pablo Simon Bolivar and Dana DeLorenzo as Kelly Maxwell.

Ash vs Evil Dead airs on Sundays on Starz.