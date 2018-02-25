Gwen Stefani Shares Photos Snuggled Up With Blake Shelton After She Jumped On Stage With Him

Gwen hopped on stage while Blake was performing in St. Louis and shared photos of their embrace on the big screen.

Gwen Stefani shared three new photos on her Instagram page this afternoon of her and boyfriend Blake Shelton. Gwen hadn’t shared a photo with Blake on her feed since December, so fans were ecstatic to see the new photos, to say the least.

Blake was performing at his Country Music Freaks Tour in St. Louis, Missouri last night when Gwen jumped on stage to join him, according to Taste of Country. Blake grabbed Gwen and planted a kiss on the side of her face, as the red-lipped beauty was all smiles.

The happy couple was blasted onto the Scottrade Center’s jumbotron which captured their embrace. Gwen shared three photos of their appearance on the jumbotron, two of which were very close up.

Gwen shared all three photos back to back, which have compiled over 240,000 likes in just a few hours. Fans have flooded the comment section of the three photos complimenting the happy couple, and noting how happy they were to see each other on Gwen’s Instagram feed again.

“My perfect couple,” one fan commented on the photo.

“I would have done anything to be there,” another added.

Gwen captioned two of the photos with a red heart emoji, and her signature “gx.” In the third photo, Gwen tagged Blake and tagged his concert with “#countrymusicfreakstour.”

❤️gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 25, 2018 at 10:15am PST

The “Hollaback Girl” singer has already changed her Twitter profile picture to one of the photos from last night, which showed Blake planting a kiss on her cheek.

Gwen was spotted out and about in St. Louis Friday afternoon with her son Kingston. The mother-son duo hit up classic Missouri sightseeing spots as they visited the City Museum and the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis. Gwen was so impressed with the 104-year-old cathedral that she tweeted about its beauty online.

Blake’s “Country Music Freaks Tour” will end on March 17 in Philadelphia. Blake can also be seen in Season 14 of The Voice which airs Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. He will be joined by returning coaches Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, and newcomer Kelly Clarkson. It’s unknown when Gwen will return to be a coach on the popular singing competition show.