Omarosa Contemplating White House Tell All, Fears Donald Trump Revenge Plot

Fired White House senior staffer Omarosa Manigault shared she is contemplating publishing a White House tell-all even though she admits she expects President Donald Trump to “come after me with everything he has.”

Deadline reported that Omarosa, who since being shown the door at the Oval Office has returned to her reality TV roots, shared her feelings during a recent Celebrity Big Brother episode.

“I’m thinking of writing a tell-all sometime,” she said. “He’s going to come after me with everything he has. Like, I’m going up against a kazillionaire.”

Manigault later added she wouldn’t be surprised if her book landed her in a court showdown with Trump, before reflecting “I have to tell my truth. I’m tired of being muted. All the stuff that I just put on a shelf somewhere out of loyalty — I’ve been defending somebody for so long, and now I’m like, ‘Yo, you are a special kind of f***ed up, and that special breed, they’re about to learn all about it.”

Omarosa added that her roughly yearlong stay in the White House was often tumultuous, and since leaving the administration, she feels like she has been “freed off a plantation” as the only black woman on the staff.

Manigault hasn’t said if she has decided to address in any more detail the rumors of once having had a sexual relationship with Trump she has previously shut down.

E! Online had reported she angrily told castmate Brandi Glanville the rumors were false in an earlier Big Brother episode when Glanville asked straight out if she and Trump have ever slept together.

“Hell no,” Manigault erupted, later adding “God! Brandi, that’s horrible.”

Rumors of a Trump-Omarosa tryst first surfaced back in January when fellow former Celebrity Apprentice star Claudia Jordan went live with her suspicions during an interview on the Unstable’D podcast, saying “there is some talk that there may have been some inappropriateness between the two. Allegedly.”

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Jordan, who has also starred on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has had a running feud with Manigault that dates all the way back to 2013 when she was allegedly punched by Omarosa’s mom for cursing at her on the red carpet at the BET Awards.

Jordan took things to a whole new level during her podcast appearance.

“I have a friend of a friend of hers that — there is some talk that there may have been some inappropriateness between the two…allegedly,” she said.

Jordan later added the news came as a complete surprise to her given what Trump used to say to her about Manigault’s looks.

“How can I say this without everybody hating me? He’s more of a house Negro type of Black woman,” she said.