Months after Ewan McGregor left his wife for Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the young actress has reportedly dumped him.

What starts badly, ends badly, and such is the case for Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead who have reportedly separated just months after the Star Wars actor filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis, in order to be with his Fargo co-star.

According to a report from Star (via Daily Mail), 33-year-old Winstead “hated being labeled a home wrecker” and was embarrassed by it. The source added that McGregor and Mavrakis, who have four daughters aged between 6 and 21, were doing great a year ago until Winstead came into the picture.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s breakup comes just months after he filed for divorce from production designer Eve Mavrakis. In the divorce papers filed by the Scottish actor, he cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Mavrakis was said to be devastated after seeing photos of McGregor and Winstead kissing in a café in London.

McGregor and Mavrakis’ 15-year-old daughter also opened up about the pictures through a post on Instagram, saying seeing those pictures are making her cry and that she doesn’t know if she can forgive her father.

While the Moulin Rouge! actor wants joint custody of their three minor children, Mavrakis, on the other hand, is seeking sole physical custody with visitation granted to McGregor. The actor, who has an estimated net worth of $45 million, is willing to pay spousal support.

Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

Court documents obtained by TMZ also show that the estranged couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement, therefore their assets are expected to be divided equally between them. Their date of separation was listed as May 28, 2017.

Despite reports of McGregor being unceremoniously ditched by Winstead surfacing, Mavrakis said she hasn’t heard of the news. “No, I hadn’t heard. I really don’t know,” Mirror quoted Mavrakis.

Rumors of a romance between Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead first came out in October last year, which is around the same time McGregor reportedly parted ways from Mavrakis.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

When the 46-year-old actor received his first Golden Globe for his role in Fargo, he shocked viewers when he thanked both Mavrakis and Winstead in his speech, as well as his four kids. Mavrakis, who saw her estranged husband deliver his speech, commented that she did not like it at all.