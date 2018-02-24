Vince McMahon Very Frustrated With Brock Lesnar During Recent Contract Negotiations

Here's the real reason why Brock Lesnar won't be re-signing with WWE.

With Brock Lesnar’s wrestling future still in question, the WWE Universe is wondering if WrestleMania 34 will be the end of his WWE career. Roman Reigns is expected to defeat Lesnar and win the WWE Universal Title on the grandest stage of them all, but Brock’s WWE future has been heavily rumored and the belief is he won’t be re-signing with the company once his current deal expires after WWE Summerslam in August.

Paul Heyman claims a return to UFC is a possibility and Lesnar could also begin exploring an acting career after his WWE deal expires. There are plenty of opportunities outside of WWE for The Beast Incarnate, but the powers that be are still doing what they can to keep Brock Lesnar with the company. However, it’s now being reported by Pro Wrestling Unlimited that Vince McMahon is frustrated with the recent negotiations.

Apparently, Vince McMahon is telling those close to him that Lesnar won’t be re-signing with WWE and he may not even be featured on WWE television between WrestleMania and Summerslam at all. Brock’s logic is that he can make more money with UFC and in Hollywood than he would with WWE. Meanwhile, WWE officials have been asking Lesnar to take a significant pay cut as high as 30 percent. He’s refusing to sign a new contract under those terms and it’s left both Brock and Vince frustrated heading into WrestleMania.

‘Brock Lesnar’s WWE deal will expire after WWE Summerslam.’ WWE

With Ronda Rousey coming into the company and Bobby Lashley returning soon as well, WWE officials are clearly preparing for Brock Lesnar’s departure. It was reported that Lashley’s debut was being held off until the proper time and it’s likely that WWE officials want to book Lashley vs. Lesnar for SummerSlam before the latter officially leaves the company. However, all sides may just be trying to get through WrestleMania before working out his match for SummerSlam, especially if it’s clear Lesnar won’t be signing a new deal.

Despite some frustration in negotiations, there’s no reason to believe that Lesnar won’t end his run on good terms with the company and Vince McMahon. The door will always be open for Brock to wrestle a match or develop a feud for some big PPVs in the future. He just may not be signed with the company full-time, but a lot can happen between now and WWE SummerSlam. Brock just likely wants to get through WrestleMania before making any major decisions about his future.