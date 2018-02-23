Zak Bagans’ ‘Demon House’ Documentary Finally Has A Release Date

Zak Bagans’ full-length documentary film Demon House finally has a release date, according to Horror Fuel just over a month ago. The much-anticipated documentary about the infamous Gary, Indiana, “demon house” has been in post-production for years and was rumored to be the initial reason for Nick Groff’s departure from Ghost Adventures in 2014. Popular paranormal investigator Zak Bagans purchased the Demon House in 2014 in order to do an investigation into its alleged haunting and turn it into the long-awaited nearly two-hour documentary.

Fans of Zak Bagans, 40, and his long-running Travel Channel reality TV series, Ghost Adventures, had nearly given up on the completion and release of the Demon House film. News surfaced over four years ago that Zak Bagans had bought Indiana’s Demon House that was once owned by Latoya Ammons, who claimed possession by demons after moving into the cottage home in November of 2011, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. IndyStar details the exorcism of Ammons and her three children, ages 7, 9, and 12.

TMZ shared in January of 2014 that Zak Bagans paid only $35,000 for the Demon House, saying the owner was willing to sell and that Bagans was allegedly going to live in the “portal to hell” to “see what happens” and to “document his experience,” which was supposed to be made into a documentary. TMZ later reported that Zak Bagans had actually had the Demon House demolished after allegedly encountering a “dark energy” during his time filming for the documentary.

Zak Bagans 'Demon House' Documentary Gets a March Release Date https://t.co/F0QvEduXjN — Downright Creepy (@DownrightCreepy) February 9, 2018

According to Zak Bagans, the demonic presence that Latoya Ammons had claimed haunted the Demon House was real, although, the demonic activity and haunting of Ammons’ Indiana rental home was never proven and called only a ploy to seek “notoriety.” Zak Bagans had the Demon House bulldozed in 2016 to close the alleged portal, and fans of Bagans began to think that production of the Demon House documentary had ended when the house was destroyed, even though filming was supposedly complete.

The last real update on the Demon House was on the official Twitter account @TheDemonHouse in June of 2017 and made mention of the soundtrack for the film. Zak Bagans also took to his own personal Twitter account a month before that to let his followers and fans of Ghost Adventures know that the documentary film Demon House was, in fact, “in its final stages of completion.” Comments immediately began asking for more information as far as a release date for the Demon House documentary, as well as where the film could be seen.

Reports actually started to surface in mid-January that Freestyle Digital Media had acquired the rights to the Demon House documentary that was “written, produced, and directed by Zak Bagans,” according to a report on Deadline. Horror Fuel shared on January 15 that the Demon House documentary will premiere in select theaters in the U.S. and on VOD (video on demand) on March 16, 2018.

Horror Fuel also noted that the horror documentary will allegedly feature Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, and Nick Groff, along with priest Michael Maginot, who was personally involved in Latoya Ammons’ case and was said to have signed a contract to assist in production of the Demon House, as noted in the previously mentioned Inquisitr article.

IMDb does not list former Ghost Adventures co-host Nick Groff as a cast member in the Demon House documentary but does note current Ghost Adventures co-hosts Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley as cast members. Wasley and Tolley stepped in as co-hosts of Ghost Adventures after Nick Groff announced his departure in November of 2014, as noted by AXS in a report that says there’s no official word on whether Nick Groff participated in the Demon House project.

Paranormal Warehouse writes that Zak Bagans destroyed the Demon House after filming for the documentary because he allegedly didn’t want anyone else to live there again. However, Bagans did say that the Demon House “affected everyone” during filming, including his production crew.

Fans who thought the Demon House project had been “scrapped” are somewhat disappointed that the documentary will run in theaters and not on the small screen, but some fans say they are excited to see one of Zak Bagans’ “creations on the big screen.”