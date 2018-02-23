Tyga Reportedly Drunk Dials Kylie Jenner, Cries Over Their Break-Up, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

The rapper has still not gotten over their break-up.

Tyga reportedly can’t get over his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and is even drunk dialing her from his tour in Europe, reported Hollywood Life. According to an insider close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the rapper often gets back from a show, drinks, and then calls Kylie to tell her how lonely he is. He allegedly even still cries about the fact that they’ve broken up and that she’s seeing someone else now.

The insider also claimed that Kylie Jenner is incredibly happy with Travis at the moment, but she still likes the calls from Tyga because it’s a big ego boost for her. She often listens to the long messages with her friends when Travis isn’t around, according to the source. It is also alleged that although the source has spilled to Hollywood Life, Travis supposedly doesn’t know about the calls at all. Instead, he and Kylie just live their lives, and Kylie can hear the messages from Tyga when she’s alone or with her friends.

It was previously reported that Kylie Jenner was often calling Tyga to get some validation during her pregnancy, as Travis Scott was supposedly not there with her as much as she would have liked.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 12, 2018 at 5:38pm PST

Kylie Jenner is supposedly very happy with her daughter, Stormi, and her relationship with Travis Scott, even though it has been rumored that the pair is having trouble together. Since the pair weren’t seen together very often before she gave birth, some wondered if it was because she and Travis had called it quits, but apparently, the two have a fairly solid relationship. It was even rumored that Travis might leave because he’s not ready for such a serious relationship with Kylie Jenner and doesn’t want to sit at home with her, but it appears those rumors have also been unfounded.

The reality TV star and lip kit mogul has re-emerged on social media and has started to release more of her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. The makeup mogul says that her newest line of eyeshadows was inspired by her daughter, Stormi, and her pregnancy with her.