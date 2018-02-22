Scheana Marie Upset With Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars But Her Clingy Behavior Turns Into A Joke

Scheana Marie finalized her divorce last year after she announced that she wanted to move on with her life. Last year, this Vanderpump Rules star revealed that she could no longer trust her husband after she learned that he was still doing drugs and taking money from their shared account. On the season finale of the show, Scheana told him that she had gotten ready to file divorce papers and she wanted out of their marriage. It was heartbreaking to watch, as Mike Shay was willing to work on their relationship. Before her divorce was finalized, she had started to date Robert Valletta — a man from her past. Scheana has revealed that they had dated on-and-off and she even thought about him on her wedding day.

Fans are now seeing what she’s like when she’s in love with a new man and some people, including her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, believe that she’s a bit clingy. On Monday’s episode of the show, Scheana and Robert hosted the group at his cabin and she kept gushing about his abilities to take care of himself and her. Perhaps she’s realizing that people were making fun of her because of her odd and clingy comments about him. According to a new tweet, Scheana Marie is now revealing that her SUR co-workers are “a**holes.”

Her tweet was simple, but people had some interesting responses. Scheana’s followers pointed out that she herself was that kind of person, while others pointed to Rob, telling her that she doesn’t need to worry because he will fix everything. Of course, these followers were mocking her because she kept talking about how Robert was fixing everything from the boat to hanging a television in seven minutes. In addition, Scheana keeps talking about how she is in love with him and how she’s counting down to the day she can get married again. As fans will see on the next episode of Vanderpump Rules, Robert will start to question whether he’s truly ready for a relationship with her as she seems very clingy. Even Lisa Vanderpump has told her to slow down.

Scheana Marie is currently single and working in Las Vegas.