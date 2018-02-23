Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Love Triangle Rumors Get Shock Reply From Team Theroux, Reports ‘Page 6’

After learning about rumors that Jennifer Aniston had saved Brad Pitt's love notes and Justin Theroux had discovered them, Justin's camp had the perfect response.

Minutes after Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their split, the tabloids and Twitter united in speculation that Brad Pitt somehow was involved. While Twitter focused on hoping that Jennifer and Brad would rekindle their romance, the tabloids flooded readers with reports that seem to have progressively gotten more imaginative. Page Six reported that Team Justin Theroux had an unexpected response to the rumors of a love triangle involving Aniston, Pitt, and Theroux.

“The weekly tabloid magazines were breathless with excitement to impart their latest wisdom…regarding the Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split.”

One particular scenario sounded exactly like the script for a racy daytime soap opera, pointed out the publication. The story claimed that Justin had discovered love notes from Brad Pitt that Jennifer Aniston had saved. When Theroux allegedly learned that Aniston had saved her ex-husband’s ancient notes (which supposedly included inscriptions such as “miss you already” and “you looked nice tonight”), he reportedly was “hugely impacted.”

Although some celebrities claim to try to avoid gossip magazines, Justin Theroux’s camp was candid in telling Page Six that his side had read the rumors about the Brad, Jennifer, and Justin love triangle, complete with saved love notes. Rather than make a point of denying the allegations, his team decided to joke about them.

“The ridiculous revelation sparked much laughter in the Theroux camp.”

But Justin Theroux’s team members weren’t the only one who thought that the saved love notes report deserved to be mocked rather than believed or denied.

Soon after Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split, rumors of a love triangle involving Brad Pitt went wild. Willy Sanjuan / Invision/AP Images

Social media went from concocting their own scenarios about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston rekindling their romance to joking about the seemingly endless gossip magazine reports involving Pitt and Aniston. When Us Weekly posted the headline on Twitter, some readers responded with doubt, while others mocked the claims that Jennifer Aniston’s saved love notes from Brad Pitt had the power to end her marriage.

In response to the story about Jennifer’s love notes from Brad, social media users concocted memes, as well as mocking the allegations.

Exclusive: Justin Theroux once found notes from Brad Pitt that Jennifer Aniston had saved https://t.co/UnloEpHVs1 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 21, 2018

Several Twitter users responded with variations on accusing the magazine of fabricating the story.

“Stop with the lies, Us Weekly!” wrote one Twitter user.

Instagram users joined Twitter and Team Justin Theroux in mocking the story about Jennifer Aniston saving love notes. Responses ranged from “nope” to “dumb.”

However, as Page Six pointed out, Us Weekly wasn’t the only tabloid to go wild in coming up with rumors about a love triangle involving Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, and Justin Theroux. And while Theroux’s camp got entertained by the report claiming that Aniston had saved old notes from Pitt, Yahoo attacked that tale in its list of wild love triangle reports.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Justin Theroux Love Triangle Rumors Go ‘Bonkers’

Listing the most creative gossip magazine rumors, Yahoo picked on Us Weekly‘s tale of Jennifer Aniston saving Brad Pitt’s love notes to top its list of “the most ridiculous/sensational/silly stories of the lot.”

Earning second place on the list of most “ridiculous” Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Justin Theroux love triangle rumors: A story from OK! magazine that bluntly proclaimed Jennifer Aniston “dumped Justin for Brad.” The report alleged that Aniston split in order to rekindle her romance with Pitt.

“They never stopped loving each other, and realized it’s pointless to fight it any longer. They’re soul mates and … the stars are aligning for them to get back together.”

From In Touch came a different variation on the love triangle theme, claiming that Justin left Jennifer when Brad sent her a text to offer up his “best wishes” on the Architectural Digest cover. That story claimed that Theroux viewed Pitt’s message and felt “annoyed” that Jennifer was texting Brad. That single text, according to this report, was enough to end Aniston’s marriage.

Ironically, in their official joint statement announcing their split, Theroux and Aniston said that any stories published about them beyond their own comments “is someone else’s fictional narrative.” But that statement didn’t stop tales such as Justin having a mistress and cheating on Jennifer, pointed out Yahoo. Both Life & Style and In Touch offered variations on that theme, claiming that Aniston’s jealousy led to the split.