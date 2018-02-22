Oprah Winfrey Defends Her ’60 Minutes’ Episode From Donald Trump’s ‘Hate-Tweet’

Pres. Trump called Oprah "insecure" after she interviewed a panel of voters about his administration.

Oprah Winfrey is reacting to President Donald Trump’s comment that she’s a “very insecure” person following her 60 Minutes segment last Sunday. Oprah interviewed a mix of Republicans and Democrats on the news show to talk about the Trump administration. However, the president slammed it as a “biased and slanted” discussion.

“The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!” President Trump tweeted after watching the segment.

As E! News reported, Oprah Winfrey recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres, who asked her about Trump’s latest controversial move on Twitter. Oprah stated that after seeing the president’s tweet, she actually called 60 Minutes’ producer and watched the tapes again to check if there were any truth to Trump’s claims.

“What I actually really did was I went back and looked at the tape to see if there was any place that could be true. Did I feel like it was slanted or bias? I went back and I looked at every tape.”

Having spent years in the talk show industry, Oprah fiercely defended her interviewing skills. The 64-year-old TV veteran further explained that in a show like CBS’ 60 Minutes, the producers always check and “critique” the content before actually airing it. Oprah revealed that she even told the show’s staff to add a comment from a pro-Trump panelist after she asked the question, “Do you care what other people think about America?”

“They’d only used the Democratic side. I remember the guy, Matt, had said, ‘No, we’re the only people that are worried about what other countries are thinking of us.’ So I said, ‘I think you should go back and put that in ’cause it makes it more balanced,'” Oprah Winfrey explained.

When asked what her reaction was when she saw President Trump’s tweet, Oprah said that she was simply baffled. However, she insisted that she has no time for negativity and called Trump’s comment as a form of “hate-tweeting.”

“I don’t like giving negativity power so I just thought, ‘What?!'” the media mogul stated.

“I was working very hard to do the opposite of what I was hate-tweeted about.”

Oprah Winfrey’s new movie, ‘A Wrinkle in Time,’ will be out in March. She stars with actors Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon. Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

Oprah was dubbed the “Queen of all Media” after she built a career as a respected TV host. Her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, ran for a total of 25 years from 1986 to 2011. She currently heads her own channel, OWN, and was recently awarded the Cecil B. DeMille achievement award at the 2018 Golden Globes for her contribution to the entertainment industry.

Oprah’s interview is for Thursday’s episode of Ellen. She guested on the daytime talk show to promote her new movie, Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, which is set to hit theaters in March.

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres also took the time to defend Oprah from Donald Trump. The comedian’s usually funny monologue turned a bit feisty when she called out the president for attacking her friend.

“He’s gone too far. Oprah is my friend and when you mess with Oprah, you mess with me.”

“President Trump, it’s time for an aha moment, okay? You’re not just some guy on Twitter. You’re the president for all of us. It is your job to unite people. And you don’t do it by attacking people, especially Oprah,” Ellen concluded.

Watch clips of Oprah Winfrey’s interview and Ellen’s rousing monologue below.