‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Gets Political: Reality Star Speaking at CPAC, Thinks Trump Is Doing ‘Great Job’

History Channel star speaking at #CPAC2018, along with president of NRA, Ted Cruz, Pence and Trump.

Conservative Political Action Conference, better known as CPAC, began their 2018 conference Wednesday with the promise of the usual rightwing conservative politicians speaking, such as Senator Ted Cruz, Sean Hannity, Brexit architect, Nigel Farage, and Chumlee‘s boss, Rick Harrison, from the hit History Channel show, Pawn Stars.

Why is a reality star speaking at an ultra conservative political conference?

Although a history buff, and a distant relation of both President Benjamin Harrison and President William Henry Harrison, the Pawns Stars patriarch has recently been quite vocal about his political views since his initial endorsement of Florida Senator, Marco Rubio claims the Kansas Star.

CNN News reported that the Pawn Stars favorite risked some major endorsements because of his public support of Senator Marco Rubio.

Rubio was one of a dozen or so Republican candidates that put their hat in the ring in 2015. Rick Harrison spoke to Rubio and felt that the candidate’s humble roots and comprehension of “living paycheck-to-paycheck” was relatable to him.

This is when Rick Harrison went from reality star to stumping for political candidates, and speaking at rallies.

At the time the reality star was supporting Rubio, Harrison was asked about candidate Trump. He explained that he had “never met him,” yet assumed that he was a “nice guy.”

Unlike Rubio, Harrison didn’t find Trump relatable. He didn’t think Trump had anything in common with him and that he was “going to relate to me or anybody else in here.”

Harrison believed that his own experience as a youth was totally opposite of the wealthy Trump family. He told CNN that he never imagined that the real estate mogul was ever told “we can’t afford that” when he asked for anything while growing up.

Yet, when it was clear that Trump was the Republican candidate, made an about face. Soon, the pawn shop owner, along with Donald Trump Jr., helped campaign around Las Vegas for Donald Trump.

When asked by the Las Vegas Review-Journal why he so easily switched over to Trump, the Pawn Stars patriarch and history buff quickly had the historic quote.

“It’s like what Ed Koch said when he was mayor of New York. ‘If you agree with me on nine out of 12 issues, vote for me. If you agree with me on 12 out of 12 issues, have your head examined.’ “

After Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, the owner of the World Famous Gold and Silver Pawn Shop was rewarded with an invitation to Trump’s inauguration.

As for now, while his pal Senator Rick Rubio fends off gun control questions, and NRA contributions from students who escaped the horrific Parkland shooting, Harrison is hobnobbing with the those who would rather keep these laws the way they are.

Clearly, those attending CPAC are absolutely thrilled the reality star will be speaking, including the organizer, Matt Schlapp.

“He’s an entrepreneur, a student of history, and you’ll recognize him from the TV show Pawn Stars, where the cast members feel like family, because they are! An honor that Rick Harrison @ GoldSilverPawn making the trip from # LasVegas to talk with the activists at # CPAC2018.”

Rick Harrison, his son Corey and fan favorite Chumlee just celebrated an astounding 500 episodes of Pawn Stars. At this time, there is no news if the show has been renewed for another season.