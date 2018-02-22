Justin Bieber To Be A Big Brother Again As Dad Jeremy Announces Baby On The Way

The big news is out for Justin Bieber and it turns out that he is going to be a big brother again. People shared the news that Justin’s dad Jeremy announced that he has a baby on the way. Just a few days ago, Jeremy got married in Jamaica to Chelsey Rebelo and now he is sharing that she is expecting a baby by showing off a picture of her baby bump.

Jeremy is 42-years-old and his new wife is just 29-years-old. It isn’t surprising that she would want to have more children of her own. She already has a daughter, Allie, and Jeremy has three children already. The couple hasn’t shared the sex of their new baby just yet, but it sounds like it is going to be a little girl if TMZ has the right information.

TMZ had a bit more information sharing that Chelsey is about 4 to 5 months pregnant already. This will be the couple’s first child together. They just got married and the entire event had a pink theme. Now it makes sense that they ended up doing a pink wedding for their new baby girl on the way. Hopefully, they will confirm the news that it is a little girl soon and give fans more information about Justin Bieber’s little sister that is on the way.

Justin Bieber was at his dad’s wedding along with Selena Gomez, but he didn’t do a big toast at the event. He probably already knew about the baby sister on the way. Things are really looking up for Justin now that he is back with Selena and his dad seems to have found love plus has a baby on the way. It looks like Justin and Selena were really happy together at the event.

So far, Justin Bieber hasn’t spoken out about having a baby sister on the way. The fans would love to hear his thoughts on being a big brother once again. Justin Bieber has been pretty quiet lately about what is going on in his personal life, but things really do seem to be on track for him.