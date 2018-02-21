Camp From Original ‘Friday The 13th’ Is Offering An Overnight Camping Trip: Ch-Ch-Ch Ah-Ah-Ah

If you hate camping but love horror movies, this may be the one time you venture out into the wilderness.

If you’ve ever had the thought of starring in your favorite horror movie and being a part of it all without actually being killed by a psychopath, you now have your chance. Hardcore Friday the 13th fans know that Camp Crystal Lake is one of the most iconic locations in horror movie history, but it isn’t really possible to visit it. While tours are sometimes given, fans actually have the chance to camp out overnight in one of the scariest locations imaginable.

Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco is still an active boy scout camp in New Jersey and it was used as the filming location for Camp Crystal Lake in the original Friday the 13th. For years, fans have visited it when the rare tours are given, but as reported by Entertainment Weekly, bigger and more frightening opportunities are now being given.

Those tours are only given at rare moments and for special events, and that is exactly what this latest offering is but on a bigger scale. On Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14, there will be a number of additional tours given, but there will also be two overnight camping experiences for those who are brave enough.

On the official website of Crystal Lake Tours, they have announced a fundraising event for a non-profit Scout camp. This fundraiser is for a great cause and could not have been promoted in a better way than allowing horror fans to actually camp out overnight in the original Camp Crystal Lake.

Making this entire offer even better is that Adrienne King, who played Alice in Friday the 13th and Friday the 13th Part 2, will be a special guest. There are two opportunities for the overnight experience and three additional tours available over the course of the two days in April.

Friday, April 13th, 2018 with special guest Adrienne King:

Morning Tour: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. $135. Tickets via the lottery process below.

Afternoon Tour: 3 p.m. – 10 pm. $175. Includes dinner. Tickets via the lottery process below.

VIP Experience: 3 p.m. – 11 a.m. Includes dinner and breakfast. Minimum age 21.

Saturday, April 14th, 2018 with special guest Adrienne King:

Afternoon Tour: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. $175. Includes dinner. Tickets via the lottery process below.

VIP Experience: 3 p.m. – 11 a.m. Includes dinner and breakfast. Minimum age 21.

Now, if you’re looking to go on the VIP Experience, you won’t be able to buy the tickets outright. They will be sold to the highest bidders in an auction and bids can be placed by visiting this link. The bidding window closes at 11:59 p.m. EST on Feb. 27, 2018.

This is honestly the chance of a lifetime for horror movie fans, and the only thing that could make it better is if Jason Voorhees showed up.

The Friday the 13th movie franchise is one of the most well-known in the history of the horror genre as Jason Voorhees is a true legend. Fans have always wanted to go to Camp Crystal Lake and visit, but the opportunities have been very limited and rare. Now, you have the chance to not only visit the original film location, but you can spend the night and wonder if you’re following the horror movie rules necessary to stay alive.