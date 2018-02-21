‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chloe Allegedly Hospitalizes Sharon, According To ‘Celeb Dirty Laundry’

Chelsea isn't the only one with a motive to want Sharon out of the way.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon’s (Sharon Case) attacker may come as a shock to Y&R viewers. According to She Knows Soaps recaps, Sharon was knocked out with a coffeepot while trying to call Nick. Sharon was about to tell Nick the truth that Christian is not his child, when the gloved hand, which seems to be female, knocked her out cold. Young and the Restless spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, state that Chloe allegedly makes her short comeback to the show and wreaks havoc in the process.

Of course, other Young and the Restless spoilers state that although Sharon was hit by a mere coffee pot, the effects will be devastating. On Thursday, February 21, She Knows Soaps states that Nikki will be shocked, and therefore it is safe to assume that she comes across Sharon’s apparently lifeless body on the floor. Soap Central reports that Mariah will receive distressing news. She will learn that her mother has been taken to the hospital and is in a critical condition. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she will rush to be at her mother’s side, while trying to process what could have happened to her. Of course, the first suspect and the most obvious is none other than Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

However, long-time soap fanatics know that writers love red herrings, and the clear suspect never commits the crime. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, the female black-gloved hand provides some interesting clues. Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) was thought to have killed Chelsea’s love, Adam (Justin Hartley), and at the time of his death, viewers saw a similar black-gloved hand. At the time, Y&R fans were led to believe that the gloves belonged to Chloe.

TODAY ON #YR: Phyllis recruits the perfect person to help trap Chelsea! pic.twitter.com/GtC8bIxuEg — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) February 20, 2018

Could Chloe have returned to Genoa City to cover Kevin’s (Greg Rikaart) tracks? Kevin illegally gave Sharon and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) access to the police station computer and could face jail time because of his acts. However, Chloe must feel a sense of loyalty towards Victor (Eric Braeden) who has helped to set her and Kevin up with a new life. Victor also knows that Christian is not Nick’s son but has withheld the information from him. Victor could easily have persuaded Chloe to return the favor by not allowing this shattering news to see the light of day.